The UK economy was seen to grow by 0.5% in February - an unexpected figure that has even surprised economists, according to the latest figures.

Figures released by the Office for National Statistics show the UK economy grew at its fastest pace for more than a year against predictions in the run-up to the Iran war.

The better-than-expected figures will come as a boost to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, with predicted figures forecasting GDP to rise by just 0.1% in February following no growth in January.

Economists had predicted markets to grow by a far more modest 0.1% increase in GDP.

Data shows that real gross domestic product (GDP) grew by 0.5%, following a growth of 0.3% in the three months to January 2026, a figure that was revised up from previous growth predictions of 0.2%.

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