By Henry Moore

Britain’s economy eked out growth in August, but it was weaker than forecast and official figures revealed a surprise contraction in July after a downward revision.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said gross domestic product (GDP) rose by 0.1% month-on-month in August and fell by 0.1% in July, in a revision to the previous estimate for no growth. Most economists had been expecting an expansion of 0.2% in August. In the three months to August, GDP grew by 0.3% compared with 0.2% growth in the three months to July, the ONS added. Read more: Rachel Reeves says wealth tax hike 'part of the story' in autumn budget as she seeks to plug £50bn black hole

Liz McKeown, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Services growth held steady, while there was a smaller drag from production than previously. “Continued strength in business rental and leasing and healthcare were the main contributors to services growth, partially offset by weakness in some consumer facing services, while wholesalers also fared poorly.” This comes as it emerged the Chancellor is considering a tax on the wealthy in her upcoming autumn budget. Rachel Reeves has said higher taxes on the wealthy will be “part of the story” in her budget next month, as she looks to fill an estimated £50 billion black hole.

