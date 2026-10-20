Millions cannot afford emergency supplies as Britain urged to prepare for disruption, food charity warns. Picture: LBC

By EJ Ward

Millions of people struggling to afford food and other essentials have no money left to build up emergency supplies, a leading charity has warned, as households are urged to prepare for disruption to everyday life.

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Trussell told LBC that families struggling to afford their weekly food shop have “no margin” to stock up for an emergency, leaving them unable to build the reserves they may need if power, water or access to shops is disrupted. The Government said it had been working with charities, including food banks, to make its guidance simple and low cost, arguing that households doing what they could to prepare would help frontline services concentrate on those most in need. Helen Barnard, Trussell’s director of policy and research, said preparing for a future crisis was beyond the reach of people already unable to meet their immediate needs. “Millions of people can’t afford to put food on the table and meet other essential costs every week,” she told LBC. “They have no margin to build up emergency supplies at home – they’re already living through an emergency with insufficient support.” Read more: What happens when the power goes out? British businesses warned to prepare as MI5 sounds alarm over sabotage Read more: Britain’s lights could go out: MI5 warns of growing threat to power grids, water supplies and financial systems

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The warning comes amid growing concern about Britain’s ability to withstand disruption, with MI5 director general Sir Ken McCallum this week highlighting the vulnerability of energy grids, financial systems and supply chains to deliberate attacks. He urged the public to recognise how national security threats could affect their homes, workplaces and communities. The Government’s Prepare website encourages households to consider what they would need during an emergency lasting a few days, including a power cut or water outage. Suggested supplies include bottled water, food that does not need cooking, a torch, spare batteries, a radio and a portable phone charger. It advises people to build up supplies over time rather than buying everything at once. But Barnard warned that pressure on household budgets could leave families unable to make those additional purchases. “Rising energy, food and fuel costs are likely to increase the pressure on families and food banks this winter, leaving people struggling to get through their immediate crisis, let alone prepare for the future,” she said. Lord Harris, chairman of the National Preparedness Commission, previously told LBC that households should be ready for periods when electricity, communications, water or payments may be unavailable and emergency services are stretched elsewhere.

His warning highlighted the importance of people understanding that help might not arrive immediately during a major crisis. Trussell’s intervention raises the question of what happens to households that understand the advice but cannot afford to follow it. Responding to LBC, a Government spokesperson said: “We've been working with a number of charities and organisations, including food banks, to make sure guidance is simple and low cost. “Many steps that families can take are free, such as signing up to the Priority Services Register, which means eligible households will be prioritised by utility companies during an outage. “By households doing what they can to prepare in advance, this frees up those frontline services to prioritise people most in need should an emergency hit.”

The Prepare website also recommends steps that do not require buying equipment, including writing down important telephone numbers, agreeing a household emergency plan and making arrangements to check on neighbours. Nourin Shabnam, assistant professor in economics at Durham University Business School, said advice to build up supplies gradually offered little help to households with nothing left after paying for essentials. “When you're already choosing between heating and eating, there's nothing left to put aside. Any supplies you do build up tend to get used when money runs short,” she told LBC. “It's not a lack of willingness to prepare; it's a lack of resources.” She said government and councils should lead preparations for those unable to afford reserves, adding: “Asking people to prepare is only fair if there's a plan for those who can't.” Sabine Goodwin, director of the Independent Food Aid Network, told LBC that the experience of the pandemic showed how quickly disruption could affect organisations supporting people in hardship. “The impact of stockpiling and shortages of food and essentials was felt keenly by grassroots, independent food banks at the start of the pandemic in the Spring of 2020,” she said. Goodwin argued that helping people become more financially secure was central to reducing their dependence on emergency food aid. “Food bank teams are increasingly changing practice and supporting people with shopping vouchers or cash payments allowing more choice and dignity,” she said. She highlighted England’s Crisis and Resilience Fund as a way to strengthen financial support within communities and reduce pressure on food banks. She argued that assistance should prioritise giving people money to meet their needs, alongside help to improve their longer-term financial circumstances. Government guidance says councils should prioritise cash payments when awarding crisis support, while retaining flexibility to offer other assistance according to people’s circumstances. The fund supports people facing financial crises and services intended to help households withstand future financial shocks.

Britain urged to prepare for power cuts and disruption, but millions have nothing left to put aside, charity warns. Picture: olga Yastremska/Alamy