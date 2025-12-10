Talks are set to resume next week with hopes a deal could soon be reached

By Alex Storey

A "Brexit reset" deal allowing the UK to rejoin the EU's Erasmus student exchange programme is close to completion according to reports.

The scheme lets young people in the UK and EU study abroad for up to a year and provides funding for students to participate in education, training or sport in another country for between two and 12 months. A deal could now be possible before Christmas, which would open up the scheme to students from January 2027, the I Paper reports. Crunch talks are expected to take place on Monday with an announcement possible next week following increasing optimism.

The UK exited the EU under then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: Alamy

The EU has quietly extended the deadline for universities that want to take part in 2027 to apply for an Erasmus Charter for Higher Education (ECHE) – a prerequisite to joining the scheme – from this coming January to March. Brexit reset minister Nick Thomas-Symonds and his EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic are meeting in Brussels on Wednesday to take stock of overall negotiations so far. During negotiations, the UK Government has been focused on ensuring any deal works financially, given the programme has been criticised for costing Britain money in the past. When the UK exited the EU, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew from Erasmus+ as it was deemed too expensive as more Europeans came to Britain to study than went the other way, with students continuing to pay their home tuition fees rather than at their exchange institution.