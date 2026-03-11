In the third biggest UK National Lottery win of all time, one lucky player matched all five category main numbers, plus the two lucky star numbers to win £181,073,415.70, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers were 12, 14, 27, 44, and 50, and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 04 and 12.

One UK winner successfully matched all five main numbers, plus one lucky star number to win £355,164.90, while another scooped £16,601.50 by matching the five category main numbers.