One UK ticket-holder has won the £111 million jackpot in Friday’s EuroMillions draw, National Lottery operator Allwyn said.

The winning main EuroMillions numbers are 11, 12, 15, 38, 49 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers are 10, 12.

Andy Carter of Allwyn said, “Wow, what fantastic news for a UK EuroMillions player tonight.

“One lucky ticket-holder has won the life-changing £111m super jackpot prize.

“This is the third EuroMillions jackpot win in the UK this year after one lucky ticket-holder scooped the £181m jackpot on March 10 followed by two UK winners who shared a £125m jackpot with a player in France on April 21.

“Be sure to check your tickets and get in touch if you think you might be tonight’s lucky winner.”

Tuesday’s jackpot is now an estimated £14 million.