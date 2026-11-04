The UK is gearing up to deploy facial recognition technology at transport hubs and public events as part of efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

It means people could be added to LFR watchlists for overstaying a visa without permission, or entering without leave, which are classed as civil rather than criminal cases.

Cameras will also be used to find undocumented migrants so it can resolve their cases to avoid “disruption to the wider public compared to repeated enforcement visits at residential addresses or workplaces”, Home Office says.

The tech will be used to identify those “seeking to re-enter the UK unlawfully” who are eligible for removal under a wider clampdown on “immigration-related criminality”.

The Home Office is planning to roll out facial recognition cameras at the sites as part of what it calls “general immigration enforcement”.

The new guidance was included in a document for immigration enforcement officials and in a data protection impact assessment, both published last month.

It comes as the government today announced new laws to govern the use of facial recognition technology and “maximise public safety”.

The Home Office has introduced a new watchdog which they say will ensure the police’s use of the technology is fair and proportionate. They will have the power to stop forces using it if they fail to comply with the rules.

They say “it will also be made clear that any technologies used by law enforcement must be rigorously and independently tested against bias or discrimination of age, gender or race.

Speaking to LBC, Deputy Assistant Commissioner of the Metropolitan Police said a national system for sharing facial recognition 'watchlists' between different police forces could be vital in arresting some of the country's most serious offenders.

This would mean the storage and sharing of photographs of wanted criminals between police forces for use in facial recognition technology.

Currently, watchlists are put together by individual forces before live facial recognition is deployed at a location. They are then typically discarded.

“If you're deploying facial recognition outside a football match and you've got a team in Manchester and a team in London, but you only have data on wanted people in London, you know you're not getting the full picture.

“Do we need to include in that wanted people from Devon and Cornwall, from Wales, from Scotland? No, we don't, because that wouldn't be proportionate and that wouldn't be likely to give us results. But do we want data from Greater Manchester Police? We absolutely would. We build that national way of working so we can be more targeted.

“It's a great example of why I think a national watchlist could make a really big difference. And it's something we are working on and we are working very closely with the government and other policing partners on.”