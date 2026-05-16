Neither the audience nor the professional jury were persuaded by the UK's entry Look Mum No Computer

Look Mum No Computer from United Kingdom performing the song Eins, Zwei, Dre. Picture: PA

By Issy Clarke

The UK has finished in at last place at the 2026 Eurovision competition following a close final which saw Bulgaria crowned as the winner.

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The UK's entry, Look Mum No Computer, received no points in the public vote and only one in the jury vote, meaning it finished in a disappointing last place in this year's contest. Bulgaria won with 516 votes while Israel came second with 343 Bulgaria's victory with the song Bangaranga was seen as a surprise, with artist Dara not initially considered to be in the running and after a tight scoreboard with Israel taking the lead at one point. Look Mum No Computer, whose real name is Sam Battle, performed his song Eins, Zwei, Drei at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna, Austria, while dancing energetically with people dressed as computers on Saturday night. At one point, Battle attempted to get the crowd to sing with him, chanting: “When I say eins, you say zwei.” The YouTube star wore a pink boiler suit as performers in fluffy headwear danced in a mock workshop, while he played a synthesizer, and ended up in a cardboard box. Read more: Eurovision boss reveals Russia could have song contest ban lifted in move branded 'moral cowardice' by MPs Read more: John Travolta surprised with Cannes award ahead of directorial debut

Bulgaria's victory with the song Bangaranga was seen as a surprise. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the Press Association before the competition, Battle revealed he made many of his own stage props. Battle is best known for his YouTube career, which began in 2013 and sees him make his own quirky musical instruments, including an organ from Furby toys and a triple oscillator synthesizer made out of Nintendo Game Boy consoles. Israel’s entrant Noam Bettan came second after appearing to have performed without incident, receiving a mixed reception from the crowd. Bettan, 28, sang his song Michelle, in English, Hebrew and French, while some chants and booing could be heard in the crowd, where many Israel flags and banners could also be seen. The final was held amid several protests in the Austrian capital this week over Israel’s inclusion in the contest, the larger being the No Stage For Genocide event, organised by Palestine Solidarity Austria, on the outskirts of Vienna.

Antigoni representing Cyprus performing the song Jalla. Picture: PA

There was also a march from the city’s western train station to the area where the Wiener Stadthalle is located on Saturday, but police directed protesters away from the venue in a loop. Ireland, Iceland, the Netherlands, Spain and Slovenia all boycotted the event over Israel's participation. Elsewhere, Daniel Zizka, the act from the Czech Republic, appeared to be plagued by technical difficulties during his performance of the song Crossroads. He performed inside an elaborate hall of mirrors but at one point the picture became distorted and seemed to freeze.

Noam Bettan representing Israel, performs the song Michelle. Picture: PA

Afterwards, UK commentator Graham Norton said: “A great performance vocally but quite a few technical problems there. “That did not happen at any of the rehearsals, the distorted picture. “I think the camera inside the mirrors, I think he fell, I’m not quite sure. “Czechia won’t be happy about that but the show goes on.” Former Love Island contestant Antigoni Buxton, who was born in London, performed for Cyprus.

Look Mum No Computer from United Kingdom performing the song Eins, Zwei, DreI. Picture: PA