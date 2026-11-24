There is deep environmental and social injustice built into our fishing industry.

The ocean is for everyone, and our fish are a public resource. Yet successive governments have created a system that favours a handful of large companies, allowing them to profit at the expense of the ocean and local communities.

Today we’ve launched a new report, ‘Catch Me If You Can’, to highlight the need for the government to finally tackle the inexorable degradation of our seas.

Data obtained by Oceana UK showed that large-scale fishing vessels over 12 metres were breaking fisheries rules during 66% of at-sea inspections in English waters in the year to March 2026.

A tiny 1% of these infringements resulted in any financial penalty, with around 70% of breaches leading to nothing more than ‘verbal advice’.

Now, ‘having a quiet word’ is not what our seas need. They need proper monitoring, true protection, and support for those who are the real stewards of our seas – the local fishers who want to pass on their skills and livelihoods to future generations.

Illegally dumping fish is undermining any attempt to manage and restore our fish populations. Last year, more than 100,000 tonnes of fish from UK quota stocks were discarded at sea, our report estimates. That’s equivalent to approximately a quarter of all seafood bought by UK consumers through supermarkets and other large retailers in a single year.

This is food waste on an epic scale.

We need urgent change. Put cameras on vessels, so that law-abiding fishers are not at a disadvantage to those prepared to cheat the system. Quota must be allocated fairly, on the basis of sustainability, given to those who want a future for our seas and not just a quick profit. Subsidies and other funding streams should follow suit. Currently, the biggest, most destructive vessels are raking in the fuel tax breaks – move that support to where it matters, and where it can make a difference.

Finally, fundamentally, government must end overfishing by setting catch limits that follow the science. The laws of nature will not bend for us; we must work with them.

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Hugo Tagholm is the Executive Director of Oceana UK

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