Possible disruption expected for UK travellers after flights grounded across US
British Airways has advised people to go to the airport as usual unless instructed otherwise
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UK travellers have been told to anticipate potential flight disruption after the US experienced the longest nationwide flight groundstop since 9/11.
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) halted all flights across the US for several hours on Friday “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety” following communications problems at regional air traffic control centres.
The groundstop was lifted approximately 6 hours later, with the FAA saying: “The safety of the flying public is always the FAA’s highest priority. The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming. Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.”
Secretary for Transportation, Sean Duffy, said the groundstop was caused by a “decades old” air traffic control system, and asked for more Congressional funding to update the systems.
Read more: US flights resume after millions stranded in longest nationwide ground stop since 9/11
Read more: ‘This isn’t another 9/11’: All departing US flights grounded ‘until further notice’ as travel chaos grips America
While flights in the US are beginning to operate again, people travelling to the US from the UK may experience some delays in their travel.
According to the Heathrow departures board, most flights to and from the US appear to be operating as normal, whereas others have been delayed or cancelled.
A spokesman for Manchester Airport had warned three US-bound flights scheduled to leave on Saturday morning – all operated by Virgin Atlantic – were at risk of being affected, however the airport’s website showed all outgoing flights were expected to depart on schedule. Responding to customers on X, British Airways apologised for possible delays and cancellations.
The safety of the flying public is always the FAA’s highest priority. The FAA lifted the ground stop and some flight departures are resuming. Before clearing flights to resume, we thoroughly tested our systems to confirm they were stable and that operations remain reliable.…— The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) November 14, 2026
The airline recommended passengers travel to the airport as planned to arrive for the original departure time, unless informed otherwise.
A British Airways spokesperson said: “Our flights departing the United States may be delayed due to the ongoing air traffic control issue.
“Customers are advised to travel to the airport as planned so we can try to depart our aircraft as quickly as possible.
“This is entirely outside of our control and our teams are working hard to minimise any disruption to our customers.”
Secretary Duffy told the American public all systems should be fully operational by Thanksgiving weekend, one of the busiest travel time periods in the country.