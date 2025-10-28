Police are currently investigating drone sightings at Alicante-Elche Airport in eastern Spain, which have led to flight chaos and multiple diversions.

According to Aena, the agency which operates airports in Spain, Ryanair flights from London, Manchester, Newcastle, Durham, and Frankfurt have all been diverted until 11pm local time.

Authorities have confirmed at least nine planes have been diverted and also stated that planes are not being allowed to depart or arrive.

Police have sent a specialist aerial unit to hunt down the suspected drones, whilst flights have been diverted to nearby airports including Valencia, Murcia and Palma de Majorca.

A spokesperson for Alicante-Elche Airport said: "For now, there is no further information about it. Here in the area, nothing can be seen, but they need to ensure it is safe to operate again."

A message on X read: "22:52, @AirEuropa flight bound for Madrid Barajas begins taxiing to the runway, and with this, operations at Alicante-Elche airport resume after nearly two hours of closure."

FlightRadar24 reported: “Operations at Palma de Mallorca Airport are currently suspended because of a drone in the airspace.”

Passengers were forced to rethink their travel plans as incoming planes were redirected to airports across the country.

It comes after flights were stopped earlier this month at Majorca Airport – with several planes forced to divert to other airports in Spain after reports of a drone being seen by air crew.

The incidents in Spain come at a time when several airports in Europe have faced disruption from drones, with claims that Russia has been behind the aerial incursions.