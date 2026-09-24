Andy Burnham reignited the debate over allowing fans to drink in the stands, after saying it was unfair to single out football when other sports allow drinking on Wednesday

Andy Burnham brought the issue of changing the law to allow fans to drink in the stands or at their seats back into the spotlight after describing the rules as outdated. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), England’s leading fans’ group, has condemned the UK Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) for “bringing Hillsborough into the debate” around drinking alcohol in sight of the pitch.

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Andy Burnham brought the issue of changing the law to allow fans to drink in the stands or at their seats back into the spotlight after describing the rules as outdated and discriminatory. The Prime Minister added that he believes the law should be abandoned. While the FSA supported Mr Burnham’s position, the UKFPU stressed the need for caution around the issue, saying: “Following a number of football-related tragedies, changes in legislation were implemented after the Taylor Report for good reason and we are currently in the longest ever period without a significant football-related disaster.” The UKFPU also said it would be “incredibly rash to make fundamental changes without a full examination of the evidence”. Read more: Burnham wants ban on alcohol in the stands at football matches to be repealed Read more: Footballer Andy Carroll reveals he was victim of sexual assault - as he describes 'traumatic' attack in new book

The FSA have said: “Following a number of football-related tragedies, changes in legislation were implemented after the Taylor Report for good reason". Picture: Getty

The FSA took to X on Thursday and published a thread setting out its position on drinking in the stands. It began: “Arguably the most important point is that the UK Football Policing Unit’s comments bringing Hillsborough into this debate have to be corrected. The disaster was not caused by alcohol. Full stop. “Fans were ‘unlawfully killed and a catalogue of failings by police and the ambulance services contributed to their deaths’.” A spokesperson for the UKFPU said: “It was not our intention to link the issue of alcohol with the Hillsborough tragedy. The laws around alcohol, which we acknowledge were first introduced in 1985, are one of a range of measures in addition to the subsequent Taylor Report recommendations that have contributed to making football much safer for fans in this country.” The Prime Minister’s comments have sparked debate on social media over the rule, with fans expressing differing views on the issue. The FSA’s post also said: “It’s unfair to criminalise fans for having a pint - especially since you can sit in the same seat drinking alcohol whilst watching an Oasis gig or rugby league.

The PM's comments that drinking alcohol in sight of the pitch should be allowed have been headline news today.



We support the PM’s position and it’s actually a more nuanced discussion than X sometimes allows but - deep breath! - we'll give it a go.



🧵An old skool thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/BBnDGsdHnh — The FSA (@WeAreTheFSA) September 24, 2026