The operations would see troops aiming to stop cyber attacks in their early stages in order to prevent them from escalating into large-scale attacks.

Troops will aim to stop cyber attacks in their early stages. Picture: LOU BENOIST/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Specialist forces are being deployed overseas to try and stop cyber attacks against the UK’s defence systems, an army chief has revealed.

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"This is not just an MoD issue, this is a whole-of-UK challenge". Picture: ipm/Alamy

In an interview with The Times, Major General Fayers said: “Our adversaries are very cunning. This is not just an MoD (Ministry of Defence) issue, this is a whole-of-UK challenge. “We’ve seen AI now exploiting vulnerabilities at a speed we have not seen before. Whereas historically we would have had a few days to fix vulnerabilities, we are now in double-digit minutes to respond to those vulnerabilities.” Major General Fayers explained that the “hunt forces” represented a shift in focus, from defending the UK’s territory to proactively looking to defend its networks before cyberoperations take hold. “We are trying to hunt for our adversaries in places where they prepare before they target UK military systems,” he added. “I mean sending people physically to places to virtually hunt for the adversary to protect our systems. “The threat continues to increase in both its complexity and its persistence.”