Exercise Koalicja will be led by the UK and France, which will involve 2,800 military forces from 11 nations, which is geared at making sure Nato forces are prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees once the war ends.

The exercise will simulate transporting troops and supplies such as food and fuel, and was agreed in July at a Coalition of the Willing summit. Picture: Anadolu/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Hundreds of British troops and RAF jets will participate in a major multinational wargame in Poland to lay the groundwork for potential peace in Ukraine, according to the Ministry of Defence.

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Exercise Koalicja will be led by the UK and France, which will involve 2,800 military forces from 11 nations, which is geared at making sure Nato forces are prepared to provide Ukraine with security guarantees once the war ends. The major military exercise, which runs from November 9 to 22, will be the first carried out by the Multinational Force Ukraine (MNF-U), the military arm of the Coalition of the Willing. The exercise will simulate transporting troops and supplies such as food and fuel, and was agreed in July at a Coalition of the Willing summit. Around 300 UK troops will participate, with soldiers from the Army’s 7 Brigade, known as the Desert Rats, rehearsing crucial logistical movements as RAF Typhoons and a Voyager refuelling aircraft fly sorties overhead. Read more: Russia's Lavrov says Zelenskyy's comments are hampering potential Ukraine peace talks Read more: Starved residents of Russian-occupied Oleshky return to Ukraine after Melania Trump's ceasefire

The participating nations are Belgium, Estonia, France, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the UK. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Getty

The jets will simulate how they would reassure commercial aviation once Ukrainian airspace reopens. Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: “This exercise shows the UK is stepping up, alongside France and our allies, to prepare for the day peace comes to Ukraine. “This isn’t a hypothetical plan; it’s a real force, ready to help Ukraine once the fighting stops. “By leading this work with our allies, we are protecting the UK and Europe for the long term and delivering on our commitment to keep the country safe. “Ukraine’s security is our security, and we will stand with them for as long as it takes.” British three-star general Lieutenant General Tom Bateman, who commands the MNF-U, said: “This exercise will show that the Multinational Force Ukraine is a real, capable, readily deployable force that represents a serious commitment from Coalition of the Willing nations to Ukraine’s long-term stability and security.

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said: 'This exercise shows the UK is stepping up, alongside France and our allies, to prepare for the day peace comes to Ukraine'. Picture: WOJTEK RADWANSKI/Getty