The UK and France launched a joint strike on an underground facility in Syria occupied by IS, the Ministry of Defence has said.

RAF Typhoons joined French aircraft in the joint strike on an underground facility on Saturday evening.

Guided bombs were used to target a number of access tunnels down to the site, located in the mountains north of the ancient city of Palmyra in the centre of the country.

The facility had been used “by Daesh”, most likely to store weapons and explosives, and the surrounding area is devoid of civilians, the UK Government said.

A detailed assessment is under way and there are initial signs that the target was reached successfully, according to officials.

RAF aircraft have carried out patrols over Syria to “prevent any attempted resurgence” of IS following its defeat at the battle of Baghuz in 2019, the ministry said.

