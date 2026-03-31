UK to pay France £16m for migrant deal extention - as Home Secretary fights for new deal to slash small boat crossings
Shabana Mahmood has agreed to extend the near £500million agreement for another two months as she tries to thrash out a better agreement with the French government over the Channel.
The Government will pay the French £16.2million for two months to continue to help patrol the Channel - as they resist a new deal designed to slash the number of crossings.
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Shabana Mahmood has agreed to extend the agreement for another two months as she tries to thrash out a better agreement with the French government over the Channel.
Around 700 French military, police and officials are stationed in Northern France as part of the £475million three year agreement to battle crossings.
The Home Secretary's understood to be pushing for a significant increase in the numbers to deter crossings further.
Ministers point to the fact that 42,000 have been stopped from making the dangerous journey across the Channel since the election.
But Ms Mahmood is trying to tie the numbers stopped to the money Britain is prepared to give - which appears to being rejected by France.
Read more: Britain and France 'united' on small boats, Downing Street insists as deal set to expire
Read more: France migrant deal 'held up over Mahmood's demands that UK only pay if interceptions increase'
Insiders insist that the Home Secretary is trying to "drive a hard bargain to deliver the best deal" and she wants "bang for our buck".
The contract is due to run out this week, but No10 insisted yesterday that there would be no cliff edge and drop off in support from the French.
She is reported to have asked for specific targets to get the numbers down further, which is being resisted by the French.
The temporary deal will give more time for negotiations to continue.
The so-called one in one out deal with the French came into effect at the end of last year, and has seen 377 migrants sent to France and 380 admitted to the UK under the plans, as of March.
But attempted crossings are still continuing - with around 41,500 in 2025, the second-highest annual total.
Around 4,000 have made the crossing to the UK so far this year, but the latest data shows none this week.