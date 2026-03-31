The Government will pay the French £16.2million for two months to continue to help patrol the Channel - as they resist a new deal designed to slash the number of crossings.

Shabana Mahmood has agreed to extend the agreement for another two months as she tries to thrash out a better agreement with the French government over the Channel.

Around 700 French military, police and officials are stationed in Northern France as part of the £475million three year agreement to battle crossings.

The Home Secretary's understood to be pushing for a significant increase in the numbers to deter crossings further.

Ministers point to the fact that 42,000 have been stopped from making the dangerous journey across the Channel since the election.

But Ms Mahmood is trying to tie the numbers stopped to the money Britain is prepared to give - which appears to being rejected by France.

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