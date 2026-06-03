The narrow Gulf channel has become a flashpoint in the conflict, which is now in its fourth month

Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the mission a "catch-22". Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

A proposed mission by the UK and France to secure the Strait of Hormuz once the Iran war ends has been branded a catch-22 by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

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The top diplomat questioned the need for naval escorts “if no one’s shooting”, but acknowledged it could provide initial reassurance to shipping. He expected efforts to reopen the critical waterway would dominate this month’s meeting of heads from the G7 group of leading democracies in Evian, France, pending the outcome of talks between Washington and Tehran. The narrow Gulf channel has become a flashpoint in the conflict, now in its fourth month, with the US military saying on Tuesday evening it had launched strikes on an Iranian ground control station on an island near the strait. US Central Command said it had struck the site on Qeshm Island, home to a desalination plant, in response to Iranian missiles fired at Kuwait and Bahrain. Read more: Marco Rubio insists US will 'win' Iran war after Trump 'tells Netanyahu everyone hates him' Read more: 'You're f****** crazy': Trump lashes out at Netanyahu over planned Beirut strikes in fiery phone call

He expected efforts to reopen the critical waterway would dominate this month’s meeting of heads from the G7 group of leading democracies in Evian, France. Picture: Getty

The US said two missiles fired at Kuwait had fallen apart en route, while those targeting Bahrain were shot down. The vital supply route for oil and gas was open to shipping prior to the US and Israel launching strikes against Iran in February. Iran’s stranglehold on the strait has shocked economies around the world, including the UK’s, and seen a spike in petrol prices. It has led the US to impose its own blockade resulting in an ongoing stand-off and leaving around 1,500 cargo vessels stranded, amid a fragile ceasefire, which has been shaken by ongoing strikes. Appearing before the Senate foreign affairs committee, Mr Rubio said the US had not offered to ease sanctions against Iran in exchange for reopening the strait, which he stressed was a key demand as part of any deal. Washington has argued Europe needed the sea route “much more than we do” and ensuring free transit of vessels was “much more their fight than ours”.

Fishing boats sit idle on May 17, 2026 along the Strait of Hormuz in, on Qeshm Island, Iran. Picture: Getty