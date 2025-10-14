Forecasters predict icy weather to arrive next week, with parts of Scotland facing the brunt

Temperatures could drop as low as -3C by next week. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

A freezing cold snap is set to hit the UK with temperatures dropping as low as -3C.

Parts of Britain are set to endure the freezing conditions from midnight on Thursday October 23. Interactive maps from weather forecasters WXCharts predict the icy conditions will sweep around Fort William in Scotland, before moving further afield. The charts predict locations such as Portree and Glencoe may see the temperature dial drop to -3C. Read more: Met Office releases first winter outlook as weakening 'Polar Vortex' could see UK plagued by freezing temperatures Read more: Israeli troops open fire on 'suspects' in Gaza as IDF claims ceasefire was breached

WXCharts forecast temperatures as low as -3C could hit parts of UK next week. Picture: v

Edinburgh, Inverness, Wick, Aberdeen and Glasgow will witness temperature levels hovering around -1C and 0C by midday, the charts reveal. In northern England, other regions including Newcastle, Middlesbrough, York, and the Yorkshire Dales could face the chilly conditions with temperatures hovering around 0C and 1C throughout the day. Southern parts of England could see conditions turn icy, with areas of London, Birmingham, Manchester, Leicester and Gloucester experiencing temperatures between 3C and 4C, the maps show.

WXCharts forecast temperatures as low as -3C could hit parts of UK next week. Picture: WXCharts

The Met Office's long-range forecast covering October 17 to 26 states: "High pressure is expected to dominate the UK weather at the start of this period. "Whilst a little rain and drizzle is likely in parts of the southeast and north, mainly over the higher ground, much of the UK will be predominantly dry. "Cloud amounts will be variable but often large, although there will be some spells of sunshine. There are likely to be some fog patches overnight, slowly clearing through the morning.

The worst affected areas are expected to be Scotland and the north of England. Picture: WXCharts