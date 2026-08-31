The deal means that British businesses operating in Canada can travel more easily to the North American country

The UK first signed up to the deal in 2023 and it began to enter into force the following year as member countries ratified its place. C. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

The UK has been granted full access to an international trading agreement believed to be worth £2 billion a year to the economy in the long-term.

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Full membership of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) was granted, as of Tuesday, September 1, after Canada ratified the country’s accession in July. The UK first signed up to the deal in 2023, and it began to enter into force the following year as member countries ratified its place. Canada is the final member of the 11-strong deal to agree to the UK’s membership. Read More: NASA's powerful new space telescope blasts off 'into the unknown' to investigate 'biggest cosmic enigmas' Read More: Trump claims Iran's energy hub was 'blown to smithereens' with AI video - but gives no details as Middle East tensions escalate again

Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement map. Picture: Alamy