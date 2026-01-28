The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is far from over.

That’s the message I heard this afternoon from aid workers on the ground delivering life-saving support under incredibly difficult circumstances.

My conversations were part of a visit to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) to mark the incredible generosity of the British public in supporting their Middle East Appeal.

In December, the government pledged to match donations up to £3 million for the Appeal to help deliver vital aid to people whose lives have been devastated by conflict in Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank and Syria. The UK public’s generosity shone through as winter weather brought devastating flooding to Gaza.

I’m delighted to say we have now met that £3m aid match. This is fantastic news and will ensure critical supplies reach those facing hunger and disease. My message to the public is simple: thank you.

It brings the total UK Aid Match since the Appeal began in October 2024 to £13 million. Since the Appeal launched, DEC charities have delivered more than 523,000 hot meals, and more than 434,000 people have gained improved access to safe drinking water across Gaza.

The DEC brings together some of the UK’s most experienced humanitarian organisations. By matching donations, the government has doubled the impact of public giving during the winter period, helping aid agencies deliver food, medical care, shelter, and sanitation services where they are desperately needed.

Gaza has faced a humanitarian emergency for over two years. Families have been displaced multiple times, all hospitals have been damaged or destroyed, and basic necessities such as clean water, food, fuel, and medicine are still not reaching those who need them. Bad weather has only worsened the situation. Earlier this month, 31 people died from storm-related deaths including seven children who died of hypothermia.

The ceasefire has allowed humanitarian operations to scale up. The UK has been playing a vital role in this. Last week, critical UK-funded antibiotics, pain killers and other medicines reached Gaza through our partner UK-Med. Earlier this month, over 1.5 million litres of safe drinking water were delivered with UK support to the British Red Cross and the Palestinian Red Crescent Society. Before Christmas over 2000 UK-funded tents entered Gaza, providing shelter for up to 12,000 people.

But the situation on the ground remains bleak. Long-established international NGOs and aid partners now face being unable to operate in a matter of weeks. The Government of Israel’s recent registration measures threaten to halt operations of household names, including UK charities.

Vital equipment like generators, crutches, wheelchairs and surgical equipment is still not being allowed in.

We continue to push the Israeli government to reverse these measures on aid organisations, and we’re lobbying publicly and privately, alongside partners, for the opening of all crossings to ensure vital supplies can get in.

The reports that the last deceased hostage, Ran Gvili, was recovered by the Israeli Defence Forces is a hugely significant moment. When his body is finally returned to his family, who have gone through unimaginable pain and suffering, it will mark the first time in nearly 12 years that no Israeli hostage, either living or dead, is held in Gaza. With his return comes another chance of further progress and healing.

We are working closely with international partners to move to Phase 2 of President Trump’s peace plan and turn the page on two terrible years of conflict and remain committed to delivering a two-state solution for Israelis and Palestinians.

As Minister for the Middle East, that is my priority.

Hamish Falconer MP is the Minister for the Middle East and North Africa.

