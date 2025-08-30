Britain will provide further aid to Gaza as Israel suggested it would slow or stop supplies into the war-torn territory, Foreign Secretary David Lammy says.

Mr Lammy called for Israel to allow a "surge in aid" as he pledged support for pregnant women and new mothers.

It comes as shocking latest figures showed more than 63,000 Palestinians have now reportedly been killed during Israel's war in Gaza, which has lasted 23 months.

These numbers are expected to rise after the IDF declared Gaza City a combat zone on Friday.

"The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic, with famine in Gaza City and women and girls bearing the brunt of the suffering," Mr Lammy said.

"The UK is doing all we can to improve the situation but we remain crystal clear: for aid to have impact, Israel must ensure it is allowed in and delivered safely and securely to civilians in desperate need."