Charles is hosting Mr Steinmeier on the first state visit to the UK by a German leader in 27 years

Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3. Picture: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The King has said the UK and Germany are ready to “bolster Europe” against the threat of further Russian aggression and both nations “stand” with Ukraine.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Charles spoke as tensions between Europe and Russia appeared to intensify this week after Vladimir Putin accused Kyiv’s European allies of sabotaging US-led efforts to end the war. The King’s comments were made during a Windsor Castle state banquet staged in honour of German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and in a lighter moment, the King quipped about his nation’s football prowess, saying “in the end, the Germans win”. Charles told guests seated in St George’s Hall: “With regard to shared defence, our German-British Bridging Battalion at Minden – which I visited during our state visit two years ago – is literally building bridges, a unique partnership at the heart of Nato. “And more broadly, of course, the United Kingdom and Germany together stand with Ukraine and bolster Europe against the threat of further Russian aggression.” Read more: Festive welcome for German president ahead of meeting King and Queen at Windsor Castle Read more: William urges investors to grasp ‘extraordinary possibilities’ on offer in Wales

King Charles III delivers a speech, with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier looks on, during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbender. Picture: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

King Charles III raises a toast with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during the state banquet for the German President and his wife Elke Budenbende. Picture: Yui Mok - Pool/Getty Images

The Russian president has rejected changes proposed by Ukraine and Europe to a draft peace plan as unacceptable, and he also said Moscow was “ready” for war with Europe, comments dismissed as “sabre-rattling” and “claptrap” by the UK Government. Mr Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender were guests of honour at the dinner marking their three-day state visit alongside German supermodel Claudia Schiffer and her filmmaker husband Sir Matthew Vaughn. Other famous names with German heritage or connections included movie-score composer Hans Zimmer, Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse, who lives in Germany, and Axel Scheffler, the illustrator behind popular children’s book The Gruffalo. Charles told the banquet guests: “It is 36 years since the fall of the Berlin Wall – a momentous event in human history. “The tumultuous period of political, social and technological change that happened after that has tested our values. Many have found that unsettling and even frightening. Fear can lead to anger and resentment. “But the United Kingdom and Germany are united in a continued belief in democracy, freedom and the rule of law.” The King spoke large parts of his speech in German and touched on a subject important to both nations – football. German former footballer Thomas Hitzlsperger, who played for Aston Villa, the Premier League team supported by William, was also in attendance as well as England Lioness Georgia Stanway.

King Charles III (2R) and Queen Camilla (R) pose with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and his wife Elke Budenbender ahead of the state banquet for the German President and his wife. Picture: Aaron Chown - Pool/Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III delivers a speech during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3. Picture: CARLOS JASSO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Britain's King Charles III reacts after a speech by Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor. Picture: CARLOS JASSO / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

The King said: “Football is of course another shared endeavour, and I am delighted to see so many of the footballing fraternity around the table with us here this evening. “Of course, I use the word ‘shared’ in the broadest meaning of the word: there was, one has to admit, some element of truth in the famous description of football as a game where 11 people play 11 people, and then, in the end, the Germans win!” Mr Steinmeier and his wife received a ceremonial welcome full of military pomp and pageantry earlier on Wednesday, with a carriage ride to Windsor Castle and a guard of honour. The royal women wore glittering banquet gowns and tiaras for the evening event while the royal men, like their male guests, were dressed in white tie with medals and honours. Mr Steinmeier gave a speech and spoke about the royal family’s connection with Germany and Christmas traditions – as a large festive tree stood at one end of the hall. He told the guests: “The atmosphere here is very familiar. After all, not all British people may be aware of this, but some of the best-loved Christmas traditions in this country originated in Germany. “First and foremost the Christmas tree, the first one of which was displayed here in Windsor by Queen Charlotte in the year 1800 and which was soon to become a feature in many living rooms in the United Kingdom.”

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Wife of Germany's President Elke Buedenbender (2R) and Britain's Queen Camilla (R) attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor. Picture: Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and Germany's President Frank-Walter Steinmeier toast the glasses during a State Banquet. Picture: Yui Mok / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Guests attend a State Banquet at Windsor Castle in Windsor, on December 3, 2025, the first day of a three day state visit by the German President. Picture: v