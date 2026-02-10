The UK has sank to a new low in the global corruption index. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

The UK has sank to a new low in the global corruption index.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The CPI ranks 182 countries and territories worldwide by their perceived levels of public sector corruption. The results are given on a scale of 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The UK has now slipped to 70, with revelations from the Epstein files attributed to the slide in the rankings. Also accounting for the decline, Transparency International pointed to concerns surrounding the two main political parties that contested the 2024 general election. The UK has been gradually dropping since 2015, falling from the seventh-placed country to 20th in 2025, down from 71 in last year’s report.

JEFFREY EPSTEIN (1953-2019) American financier and convicted sex offender with UK politician Peter Mandelson in an undated photo released by the US Department of Justice in 2026. Picture: Alamy

Transparency International said record levels of campaign spending had “supercharged” dependence on wealthy donors, noting that the Conservatives accepted £15m from a single individual in under a year. This was understood to refer to donations from businessman Frank Hester, which triggered calls for the party to return the money after the Guardian reported that its largest donor had made racist and sexist remarks. Transparency International also cited reports that the world’s richest individual, Elon Musk, had considered making a £73m donation to Reform UK. Labour was also criticised after it emerged that its biggest donor, Waheed Alli, had been granted a privileged pass to No 10 as well as lucrative gifts. The report further highlighted concerns over political appointments being awarded to party donors. The UK is likely to remain “mired in scandal” this year, Transparency International warned, due to the relationshop between the former Lord Peter Mandelson and paodophile financier Jeffrey Epstein. The latest release of the so-called Epstein Files by the US government detailed Mandelson’s relationship with the convicted sex offender, including email exchanges about fiscal policy during the 2008 financial crash.

Elon Musk had considered making a £73m donation to Reform UK. Picture: Getty