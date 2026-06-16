Technology secretary Liz Kendall has told LBC that Bluesky will be part of the UK government's ban on social media sites for under-16s, which is set to come in next year.

Sir Keir Starmer announced on Monday that a host of websites and apps would be made inaccessible for children born on or after January 1, 2009, after the legislation is passed later this year.

The prime minister's expected move follows Australia in blocking apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and Twitter (now known as X) from the reach of those aged 15 and under.

The government will not block access to several other apps, however, with YouTube Kids and WhatsApp both being available.

Bluesky had not explicitly been mentioned in the discourse, but Ms Kendall confirmed on Tuesday on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that it would also be subject to the ban.

"In Australia, Bluesky is included in the ban and we plan to use their model," she said.

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