UK government says Bluesky 'will be part of' under-16's social media ban
Technology secretary Liz Kendall tells LBC that micro-blogging platform will be subjected to new regulations
Technology secretary Liz Kendall has told LBC that Bluesky will be part of the UK government's ban on social media sites for under-16s, which is set to come in next year.
Listen to this article
Sir Keir Starmer announced on Monday that a host of websites and apps would be made inaccessible for children born on or after January 1, 2009, after the legislation is passed later this year.
The prime minister's expected move follows Australia in blocking apps such as Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat, YouTube and Twitter (now known as X) from the reach of those aged 15 and under.
The government will not block access to several other apps, however, with YouTube Kids and WhatsApp both being available.
Bluesky had not explicitly been mentioned in the discourse, but Ms Kendall confirmed on Tuesday on Nick Ferrari at Breakfast that it would also be subject to the ban.
"In Australia, Bluesky is included in the ban and we plan to use their model," she said.
Read also: Can under-16s use WhatsApp after social media ban?
Bluesky was founded in 2023 and launched in 2024 by former Twitter employees, disgruntled after Elon Musk took over the microblogging site and renamed it X.
As of May 2026, Bluesky had 44 million users.
Ms Kendall added on Nick's show that the regulator needed to strengthen its enforcement powers and strategy amid concerns companies are not being effectively punished for breaking online safety rules.
Asked about LBC research suggesting only £55,000 had so far been paid from £5 million in fines levied across eight companies, Ms Kendall acknowledged the regulator needed to go further.
She said: “We need to get tougher.”
The Cabinet minister said she had spoken to incoming Ofcom chair Ian Cheshire and formally requested an urgent review of the watchdog’s enforcement capability.
Ms Kendall said: “We need to make sure that if fines are given and they’re not paid, we have to take it to the next step.”