Fatalities due to the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last Wednesday now stand at 1,943.

Rescuers work on the rubble to find survivors in a collapsed building in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, Venezuela, on June 30. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

The UK Government will match public donations to the Disaster Emergency Committee’s appeal to provide humanitarian aid to Venezuela up to £2 million.

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This is in addition to the £2 million of initial humanitarian funding support from the UK Government to help Venezuela in the aftermath of two earthquakes last week. The earthquakes struck the South American country in quick succession last Wednesday causing significant loss of life and severe damage to homes and infrastructure. Speaking at the start of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Sir Keir Starmer said: “Our thoughts, and I’m sure the thoughts of the whole House, are with the people of Venezuela. “The scenes of destruction are simply harrowing. “We’ve committed humanitarian funding, deployed expert search and rescue teams, and I can announce today that we’ll match public donations up to £2 million on aid.” Read more: Aftershock hits Caracas as rescue efforts enter critical hours in Venezuela Read more: Two boys pulled from the rubble in Venezuela after devastating earthquake

Devastation in La Guaira's coastal neighborhoods after Venezuela earthquakes. Picture: Getty

Fatalities due to the twin earthquakes that struck Venezuela last Wednesday now stand at 1,943, lawmaker Jorge Rodriguez said on Tuesday, adding that the number of injured almost doubled to 10,571. Rescue teams in Venezuela were losing hope of finding more survivors on Tuesday following hours of gruelling work searching for victims beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings. Rescue teams from Ecuador and the US halted operations early on Tuesday in Macuto, a town in La Guaira state — the area hardest hit by the June 24 earthquakes — after more than 40 hours of work, when they stopped receiving responses from a mother and her three children trapped beneath a nine-story building. "In the end, we believe the days have already passed and that what we will find now is death," said Major Jorge Montanero, leader of the EQ11 team from Guayaquil, located on Ecuador's Pacific coast. "Unfortunately, things haven't developed favourably," he said as he stood amid rubble after cutting through four concrete slabs of the building in an effort to locate the four trapped victims.

Forensic experts carry out body identification work on corpses laid out on the ground near coffins at a makeshift morgue in the port of La Guaira. Picture: Getty