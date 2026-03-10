UK government announces first 'anti-Muslim hostility' definition
The government has given its definition of what constitutes "anti-Muslim hostility" after a working group looked to create an official definition of Islamaphobia.
Communities secretary Steve Reed has said the clarification does not restrict the freedom of anyone to criticise Islam after a previous definition was seen to limit free speech.
Critics of the efforts to create a new legal definition for Islamophobia had raised concerns that doing so could create backdoor blasphemy laws.
Mr Reed said in the Commons: "The definition safeguards our fundamental right to freedom of speech about religion in general or any religion in particular and ensures that concerns raised in the public interest are protected.”
He added: "There is absolutely no question of blasphemy laws by the back door."
Sir Keir Starmer has said that the definition is especially needed in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.
But what is the definition of anti-Muslim hatred and when could it be introduced in UK?
What is the definition of anti-Muslim hatred?
When could the definition be introduced?
The definition is not set in law or legally binding, but can provide guidance for what constitutes unacceptable treatment of Muslims.
The government has now adopted this definition and “will refer to it when developing and revising relevant policy,” while encouraging others to do the same.
As to how it might be applied, the government has said: “Specifically, the definition is not intended to be an authoritative or exhaustive statement or summary of criminal law or a guide to particular criminal offences.
“The definition does not change what is or is not a crime, nor does it equate anti-Muslim hostility with crime. Some actions set out in the definition would constitute criminal acts as well as being examples of anti-Muslim hostility, but the definition also sets out non-criminal conduct or behaviour which would constitute anti-Muslim hostility.”