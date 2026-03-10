The government has given its definition of what constitutes "anti-Muslim hostility" after a working group looked to create an official definition of Islamaphobia.

Communities secretary Steve Reed has said the clarification does not restrict the freedom of anyone to criticise Islam after a previous definition was seen to limit free speech.

Critics of the efforts to create a new legal definition for Islamophobia had raised concerns that doing so could create backdoor blasphemy laws.

Mr Reed said in the Commons: "The definition safeguards our fundamental right to freedom of speech about religion in general or any religion in particular and ensures that concerns raised in the public interest are protected.”

He added: "There is absolutely no question of blasphemy laws by the back door."

Sir Keir Starmer has said that the definition is especially needed in light of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

But what is the definition of anti-Muslim hatred and when could it be introduced in UK?

What is the definition of anti-Muslim hatred?