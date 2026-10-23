Burnham warns UK faces 'winter of greater flooding' and plays down Angela Rayner's joke about stockpiling alcohol
Ms Rayner previously joked that a bottle of sauvignon blanc and mascara would be part of her "preparedness" kit
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Andy Burnham has warned the UK faces a "winter of greater flooding" and played down Angela Rayner's joke about stockpiling wine.
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The Prime Minister made the grim prediction on the day Storm Austen brought 80mph wind gusts and heavy downpours in parts of the country.
Under the government's new "be ready" campaign, households are being urged to prepare in case everyday services are temporarily disrupted, with three days of key supplies set aside.
Mr Burnham issued the stark warning of flooding risks and said the government were putting out guidance.
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Attending a summit set up to learn from the summer's record wildfires, Mr Burnham said: "We are having the conversation with people about being better prepared because we’re living in a world where unexpected events seem to be becoming more and more common.
"We're in a situation today where the UK is facing storms, and obviously we feel for the people without power in Cornwall right now, it is just having those supplies in the house to get you through those moments.
"It’s why we're putting the guidance out to the public. We potentially are facing a winter of greater flooding, so it’s about recognising all of those risks and taking action."
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting also earlier called for the public to stockpile days' worth of food and water for crisis situations in the face of "increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks."
Housing Secretary Ms Rayner previously joked that a bottle of sauvignon blanc and mascara would be part of her kit.
Asked if wine would also be part of his emergency box, Mr Burnham said: "I'm not sure that that's the top of the list in terms of the advice that we’re giving to the to the public.
"You need to have a clear head when it comes to a challenging situation.
"So some tins of food, some bottled water [yes], but I'm sure people are allowed a glass or two as well to get them through a difficult situation."
Thousands have been left without power after the winds and heavy downpours brought by today's storm continue to sweep the UK.
The Met Office issued an amber warning for wind covering Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly, coming into effect from 1am and remaining in place until 10am.
Cornwall County Council’s website listed more than 20 schools which had closed for the day, while more than 50 opened late.
The council said its highways teams were dealing with 100 incidents across the county, with most involving fallen trees and branches.
There were seven cancellations at Gatwick Airport due to weather conditions in the Channel Islands.
Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the whole of mainland Scotland, the Western Isles, Orkney and the far north of England from 12pm on Saturday to 9pm on Sunday.
Forecasters have also issued an amber warning for wind from Storm Boelo, which is in place for 24 hours from 9pm on Saturday covering Scotland, the north coast of Northern Ireland, and Cumbria and Northumberland.