Ms Rayner previously joked that a bottle of sauvignon blanc and mascara would be part of her "preparedness" kit

Prime Minister Andy Burnham speaks during England's first wildfire resilience summit. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

By Alex Storey

Andy Burnham has warned the UK faces a "winter of greater flooding" and played down Angela Rayner's joke about stockpiling wine.

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People shelter under umbrellas from the rain near Tower Bridge in London. Picture: PA

Attending a summit set up to learn from the summer's record wildfires, Mr Burnham said: "We are having the conversation with people about being better prepared because we’re living in a world where unexpected events seem to be becoming more and more common. "We're in a situation today where the UK is facing storms, and obviously we feel for the people without power in Cornwall right now, it is just having those supplies in the house to get you through those moments. "It’s why we're putting the guidance out to the public. We potentially are facing a winter of greater flooding, so it’s about recognising all of those risks and taking action." Defence Secretary Wes Streeting also earlier called for the public to stockpile days' worth of food and water for crisis situations in the face of "increasingly sophisticated cyber attacks."

Housing Secretary Ms Rayner previously joked that a bottle of sauvignon blanc and mascara would be part of her kit. Asked if wine would also be part of his emergency box, Mr Burnham said: "I'm not sure that that's the top of the list in terms of the advice that we’re giving to the to the public. "You need to have a clear head when it comes to a challenging situation. "So some tins of food, some bottled water [yes], but I'm sure people are allowed a glass or two as well to get them through a difficult situation." Thousands have been left without power after the winds and heavy downpours brought by today's storm continue to sweep the UK. The Met Office issued an amber warning for wind covering Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly, coming into effect from 1am and remaining in place until 10am.

Mr Burnham speaks whilst sitting with Housing Secretary Angela Rayner during England's first wildfire resilience summit. Picture: PA Images/Alamy