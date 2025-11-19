At least 13 sites across the UK have been identified for new factories to make munitions and military explosives

By Rebecca Henrys

The UK lacks a plan to defend itself from a military attack, MPs warned as the Government promised to boost readiness with new arms factories.

At least 13 sites across the UK have been identified for new factories to make munitions and military explosives, with Defence Secretary John Healey expecting the arms industry to break ground at the first plant next year. In a speech in London he will say the “new era of threat” presents an economic opportunity with at least 1,000 new jobs to be created. His speech comes as the Commons Defence Committee issued a stark warning about the UK’s ability to fight a war and meet its Nato obligations in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Mr Healey will confirm the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has funded a number of feasibility studies for new energetics factories – producing explosives, pyrotechnics and propellants – to kickstart high-volume production in the UK for the first time in nearly two decades. Read more: Revealed: China's LinkedIn spies targeting Britain's MPs - as MI5 issues ‘espionage alert’ Read more: Donald Trump defends Saudi Crown Prince over Khashoggi killing, claiming MBS 'knew nothing'

Potential sites for the “factories of the future” include Grangemouth in Scotland, Teesside in north-east England and Milford Haven in Wales. Mr Healey will say: “For too long our proud industrial heartlands saw jobs go away and not come back. We are changing that. Bringing new hope. This is a fundamental shift from the failed approach of the past. “This is a new era of threat but the opportunity of this new era is a defence dividend from our record investment, measured in good jobs, thriving businesses, new skills for the British people.” In June, the MoD committed £1.5 billion of additional defence investment for energetics and munitions The Government is committed to building at least six new munitions and energetics factories before the next election, creating at least 1,000 jobs. Mr Healey will also announce the opening of two new drone factories this week in Plymouth and Swindon. “We are making defence an engine for growth, unambiguously backing British jobs and British skills as we make the UK better ready to fight and better able to deter future conflicts,” the Defence Secretary will say. “This is the path that delivers national and economic security.”

