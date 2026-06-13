Andy Burnham has claimed the UK is on a path towards the “poisonous” politics exhibited in the US under the current Labour leadership during an appearance in Mackerfield.

Discourse is becoming more polarised and “communities don’t work together any more”, he said during a campaign speech.

The Greater Manchester mayor, who hopes to return to Westminster in next week’s Makerfield by-election, and has made no secret of his Labour leadership ambitions, has been critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.

He asked the audience: “Does anyone here feel that we can just stay on the path that we’re on as a country?

“It doesn’t feel doable, does it? It doesn’t feel that we’re heading in the right direction."

It comes as Rupert Lowe was seen to address Restore supporters at Haydock racecourse on . Sound not amazing but i was quite far back.

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