UK heading towards ‘poisonous’ politics of US, says Andy Burnham
Andy Burnham has claimed the UK is on a path towards the “poisonous” politics exhibited in the US under the current Labour leadership during an appearance in Mackerfield.
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Discourse is becoming more polarised and “communities don’t work together any more”, he said during a campaign speech.
The Greater Manchester mayor, who hopes to return to Westminster in next week’s Makerfield by-election, and has made no secret of his Labour leadership ambitions, has been critical of Sir Keir Starmer’s leadership.
He asked the audience: “Does anyone here feel that we can just stay on the path that we’re on as a country?
“It doesn’t feel doable, does it? It doesn’t feel that we’re heading in the right direction."
It comes as Rupert Lowe was seen to address Restore supporters at Haydock racecourse on . Sound not amazing but i was quite far back.
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“It doesn’t feel like we’re heading to better lives for people.
“Things are getting harder, and politics is getting more polarised, and the path we’re on, if we are not careful, is a path towards the politics of the United States of America, a polarised, poisonous politics where people in communities don’t work together any more.”
It comes after Mr Burnham said he would not be “squeamish” about reducing the welfare bill to fund defence spending.
After the resignation of defence secretary John Healey and armed forces minister Al Carns over the long-delayed defence investment plan (Dip), Mr Burnham said “the world has changed” and it was “obvious” the Government would have to adjust its assumptions about defence spending in response.
Elsewhere in his speech, Mr Burnham said he would guarantee a 45-day work placement for all 16 to 18-year-olds, as well as a “massive expansion of apprenticeships”.
The Makerfield by-election takes place on Thursday June 18 and is expected to be a race between Mr Burnham and the Reform UK candidate Robert Kenyon.