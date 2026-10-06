Emergency containment measures have been introduced in Russia’s Irkutsk region following the death of an employee at the Irkutsk anti-plague institute

The Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and Far East. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

The risk to people in the UK from plague is "very low", officials have said, as Russia continues to study the death of a woman linked to the disease.

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The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said it was seeking further information on the Russian case but reassured the public about possible spread. Russian authorities say they have quarantined a hospital and are monitoring contacts of an employee from a plague research institute in Siberia who contracted pneumonia from an “unknown” cause. They say they have found no evidence her illness was caused by any of the pathogens she worked with, but media reports suggest she may have died of pneumonic plague. Darya Shipilova, 28, worked at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Research Institute of Siberia and the Far East in Irkutsk, south-eastern Siberia. Read more: What is the Russian plague? Hundreds in quarantine in Siberia Read more: Russia 'may well have been weaponising' plague, expert claims, as Trump says US 'will help' with outbreak

Darya Shipilova died after reportedly breaking a bacteria-filled test tube. Picture: Social media

Chris Lewis, director of global health protection at the UKHSA, said: “We are aware of media reports that emergency containment measures have been introduced in Russia’s Irkutsk region following the death of an employee at the Irkutsk anti-plague institute. “We are seeking information through the International Health Regulations channels to further understand the circumstances and verify the accuracy of these reports. “The public health risk from plague to the wider UK population currently remains very low.” It comes after a consultant virologist told LBC that Russia “may well have been weaponising” the plague “for nefarious reasons”. Dr Chris Smith, consultant virologist at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, told Nick Ferrari that the facility “may well have been weaponising this particular form of the plague.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump has pledged that the US “will help” Russia with the issue, though he did not elaborate on what efforts it would take. The president said the US is looking “very strongly” at the case.