Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the funding would “support to those desperately in need”.

UK announces £88 million to provide healthcare and clean water to Palestinians. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The UK Government has announced an £88 million package to deliver healthcare, clean water and protection to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.

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Support for medical consultations, rehabilitation for children with blast injuries and vital mental health services will be delivered as part of the aid package. Money will also be spent on sanitation and hygiene services, in addition to waste management. The package forms part of the £127 million allocated to Palestine in the UK’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget for 2026/27. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the funding would “support to those desperately in need” as he urged the Israeli government to end its “unacceptable restrictions on Gaza”. Read more: ‘I’m Britain’s Marco Rubio!’ Miliband’s TikTok street interview sparks ‘staged’ row Read more: US does not want to see more West Bank flashpoints, Rubio says

A year on from recognising the State of Palestine, we will continue to stand up for what is right. pic.twitter.com/8reDG4KdRA — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 24, 2026

The funding follows a reset of the UK’s relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has seen a ban on goods from illegal West Bank settlements. Israel criticised the UK’s stance, with Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar announcing counter-measures including closing the UK’s consulate in Jerusalem and banning 11 MPs from entry to the country. Mr Miliband said: “It is vital that civilians in Gaza have unhindered access to aid. “The UK is pledging a major new package of aid to provide much needed healthcare support to those desperately in need. “We urge the government of Israel to listen to our call to action and take steps to end its unacceptable restrictions on Gaza.”

Palestinians, including children, gather to receive meals at a distribution point as hot meals are handed out in the Nuseirat Refugee Camp. Picture: Getty