UK announces £88 million to provide healthcare and clean water to Palestinians
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the funding would “support to those desperately in need”.
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The UK Government has announced an £88 million package to deliver healthcare, clean water and protection to hundreds of thousands of Palestinians.
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Support for medical consultations, rehabilitation for children with blast injuries and vital mental health services will be delivered as part of the aid package.
Money will also be spent on sanitation and hygiene services, in addition to waste management.
The package forms part of the £127 million allocated to Palestine in the UK’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) budget for 2026/27.
Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband said the funding would “support to those desperately in need” as he urged the Israeli government to end its “unacceptable restrictions on Gaza”.
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A year on from recognising the State of Palestine, we will continue to stand up for what is right. pic.twitter.com/8reDG4KdRA— Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) September 24, 2026
The funding follows a reset of the UK’s relationship with Benjamin Netanyahu’s government, which has seen a ban on goods from illegal West Bank settlements.
Israel criticised the UK’s stance, with Israeli foreign minister Gideon Saar announcing counter-measures including closing the UK’s consulate in Jerusalem and banning 11 MPs from entry to the country.
Mr Miliband said: “It is vital that civilians in Gaza have unhindered access to aid.
“The UK is pledging a major new package of aid to provide much needed healthcare support to those desperately in need.
“We urge the government of Israel to listen to our call to action and take steps to end its unacceptable restrictions on Gaza.”
Mr Miliband said he is not “definite” that sanctions on illegal Israeli West Bank settlements will work.
Speaking last week, he also said he felt “a sense of frustration” that Britain cannot do more on Gaza, as he said Mr Netanyahu is making Israel “less secure” with his policies on Palestine.
He said: “Can we have an impact on the settlement expansion? We believe we can with the sanctions regime, because what we’re trying to do is to cut off what you might call the supply lines of British finance, British construction, and so on to help settlement expansion.
“Will it definitely succeed? I can’t say it’ll definitely succeed. Does it have a chance of succeeding, particularly with other international partners acting? Maybe it does. That’s the whole intention behind it.”
He also acknowledged the impact of attacks by the Israeli armed forces on Palestinians since Hamas’ terror attack on Israel on October 7 2023. The attack by Hamas killed more than 1,200 Israelis.
Since then more than 70,000 Palestinians have been reportedly killed in attacks by the Israeli Defence Force, including by drones.