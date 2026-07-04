Locals and tourists enjoy the sunny day on the beach at the Botany Bay, Broadstairs. Botany Bay is a bay in Broadstairs facing the North Sea, Kent, England. It is one of the seven bays in Broadstairs. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Another heatwave is set to sweep the UK with 34C temperatures once again on the horizon - as a fresh hosepipe ban is announced for some areas of England.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Temperatures in the south could reach 28C on Saturday, according to the Met Office, and a week-long warning from health officials comes into force at midday in parts of the UK, saying high temperatures over the coming days could cause a greater risk to life for vulnerable people. Meanwhile, Southern Water has issued a hosepipe pan from 12.01am on July 10 in Hampshire and on the Isle of Wight. The Met Office said temperatures are forecast to rise to 29C on Sunday, then approach the low 30s next week before a peak of 34C on Thursday or Friday in the South East. It is expected to be a prolonged spell of hot weather in parts of the UK, but it will not be as hot and humid as last month’s heatwave, the forecaster added. Read more: England face a World Cup washout with 80 per cent chance of thunderstorms during Mexico clash Read more: William and Kate had 'secret meeting' with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in London

Lyme Regis, Dorset, UK. 3rd July, 2026. UK Weather: Visitors and locals enjoy the sunshine at the picturesque seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

Yellow heat health alerts have been issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), covering the East Midlands, east, south-east and south-west of England, including London, and the West Midlands, from midday on Saturday until 8pm on July 11. The agency said that within the warning area, minor impacts were likely across health and social care services because of the high temperatures, including increased use of healthcare services by vulnerable people and a greater risk to life to the same group. It also warned of a potential increase in water-related incidents, including risks from cold water shock and drowning. Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said: “We have got a heatwave on the way across parts of southern England and Wales, temperatures are already quite high across the South East today, we could get 28C in London. “Elsewhere, it’s not as hot as we have got temperatures closer to average but they will climb as we go into next week. “The northern areas of the country will be cloudier with spells of rain at times, so there’s a north/south split. “There will be highs of 29C tomorrow in the south. At the start of next week we will see temperatures approach the low 30s. “The peak of the heat appears to be Thursday or Friday, 34C in the South East. “By comparison to the heatwave we saw in June, this heatwave won’t be as hot and humid, but it will be a prolonged spell of hot weather which lasts around a week.”

Visitors and locals enjoy the sunshine at the picturesque seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Picture: Alamy

Southern Water says on its website that “the warmest spring on record, followed by a record-breaking heatwave, has left river levels 25% lower than expected for this time of year”. It adds that the River Test has lost a third of its water within the last month, “putting pressure on our ability to treat and supply your water”. Southern Water says: “To protect local rivers, including the River Test and Itchen that supply most of your water, and to keep taps flowing, we need to introduce restrictions. “We recognise that customers with medical needs may still need to use a hosepipe. Customers on our priority services register with medical or mobility needs, including blue badge holders and those on our WaterSure tariff, are exempt. Anything you can do to reduce or avoid hosepipe use would be greatly appreciated.”

UK Heatwave: London 26 June 2026 Pedestrians brave the sweltering conditions on Westminster Bridge. Picture: Alamy