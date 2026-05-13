People relaxing in the hot weather in Potters Fields Park, London. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

The UK weather has seen a cold snap in May but temperatures, especially London, Essex and Kent, could be changing for the better next week.

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People take a photos next to blooming azaleas at Isabella Plantation, Richmond Park. Picture: Getty

When is the UK's first summer heatwave forecast? According to the weather experts, parts of England will be basking in high temperatures from the 20th May with the peak happening from the 21st-22nd. While some are hoping for 30C plus, reports are suggesting realistic highs of 27C bringing the increased risk of even warmer weather the more south you go. London, Essex and Kent are expected to see the warmest temperatures but Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire will also finally enjoy some summer warmth. The Met Office said for this period of weather: "As this period progresses, high pressure is likely to begin to build from the south bringing more in the way of settled weather. "Temperatures likely cooler than average to begin, but tending to recover as the period progresses, perhaps becoming rather warm by the end of the period, especially in the south." Read more: Europe's snow and ice cover plummeting as rapid warming hits continent's coldest regions, report warns

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London is forecast to experience the warmest temperatures in the mini May heatwave. Picture: Getty