Is a 30C heatwave coming to the UK? Met Office predictions reveal 'rather warm' forecast
The UK weather has seen a cold snap in May but temperatures, especially London, Essex and Kent, could be changing for the better next week.
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May so far has brought disappointing temperatures with a surprise cold snap bringing with it high wind speeds and plenty of rain - so will the UK see a heatwave anytime soon?
According to the latest weather forecast from the Met Office, temperatures are about to surge and become "rather warm" as things look set to improve.
The warm weather news will come as great news for families as it's predicted to arrive just in time for the school May half term holidays across England and Wales.
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- Read more: Coldest May night in five years recorded with more unsettled weather on way
Here's everything you need to know about the 30C heatwave prediction from dates to how long it will last.
When is the UK's first summer heatwave forecast?
According to the weather experts, parts of England will be basking in high temperatures from the 20th May with the peak happening from the 21st-22nd.
While some are hoping for 30C plus, reports are suggesting realistic highs of 27C bringing the increased risk of even warmer weather the more south you go.
London, Essex and Kent are expected to see the warmest temperatures but Wales, the Midlands and Yorkshire will also finally enjoy some summer warmth.
The Met Office said for this period of weather: "As this period progresses, high pressure is likely to begin to build from the south bringing more in the way of settled weather.
"Temperatures likely cooler than average to begin, but tending to recover as the period progresses, perhaps becoming rather warm by the end of the period, especially in the south."
How long will the UK heatwave last?
It's not entirely possible to predict accurately but experts have suggested the UK will enjoy around four days of high temperatures.
The weather will begin to show signs of improvement on May 21st with highs of 24C, temperatures will then climb to 27C until Monday 25th May.
However, it's important to note this won't be declared an official heatwave until we see temperatures reach or exceed average temperatures for more than three consecutive days.