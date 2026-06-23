People swim at London Fields Lido outdoor swimming pool. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/EPA/Shutterstock

By Lucy Harvey

The UK is gearing up for a sweltering heatwave this week with temperatures set to climb towards 40C - which could beat its previous high for June recorded in 1976.

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A rare red weather warning for heat is in place for the south of the country from Wednesday to Thursday and Brits have been warned to avoid travelling unless absolutely necessary. The forecasters say that the temperature could come close to the UK's all-time high of 40.3C which was measured in July 2022. The previous high for June was set during the famous heatwave of 1976 but experts are predicting this to be broken by Wednesday evening. Read more: Heatwave grips Britain as record temperatures see hundreds of schools close and experts warn of energy blackouts Read more: 'We are all at risk': Dire warning from ambulance chief as Britain faces 40C heatwave

View of Hackney Marshes, London, covered in mist at sunrise. Picture: Seiya Tanase / Alamy

People enjoy the warm temperatures on the beach in West Kirby. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Students jump off Magdelene Bridge and into the River Cam after attending the Trinity May Ball at Cambridge University's Trinity College. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The current red warning in place is the first in the UK since July 2022, when the country saw an all-time high of 40.3C in Coningsby, Lincolnshire. The record temperature for June, however, still stands at 35.6C which was set in Southampton during the infamous heatwave in 1976. That period brought 15 consecutive days on which the peak temperature was above 32C. The highest temperature ever in May for the UK was also beaten last month, where 35C was reached in parts of London.

People try to cope with the heat on Westminster Bridge in central London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Spectators using umbrella to shade from the heat during day two of the Lexus Eastbourne Open at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire

People enjoying the sun at King Edward's Bay, Tynemouth. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Experts have warned that this heatwave could feel worse than July 2022 because the dew point values, which indicate humidity levels, will be four times as high this time. The humidity will be draw in hot, muggy air from Europe and the near Atlantic, making it harder for our bodies to keep cool. It means that the UK is expected to feel as humid as some countries nearer the equator including Florida, Singapore and Thailand. We could also see a record-breaking number of tropical nights where temperatures fail to drop below 20C.

Red Deers shelter from the heat on the Beverley Brook running through Richmond Park. Picture: Malcolm Park/Alamy Live News

Novak Djokovic cooling down during a practice session ahead of the 2026 Wimbledon Championship. Picture: John Walton/PA Wire

People use a paddle boat on the lake in Hyde Park, London. Picture: Brook Mitchell / AFP

Network Rail has said that its services will continue to run, but some disruption is expected. Trains will operate at reduced speeds, leading to the risk of delays and cancellations in some cases. There will also be no bus replacement services during the period. Elsewhere, the entire Mildmay overground line in London is currently running a reduced service due to "hot weather mitigation".

A dead oak tree in the heart of Kew Gardens, is painted red to reflect rising global temperatures and the challenges nature faces due to climate change. It is one of 400 which died during the drought of summer 2022. Picture: Guy Bell/Alamy Live News

Crowd Dealing With Heatwave At The Isle Of Wight Festival. Picture: Dan Reid/Shutterstock

Sunbathers at Seapoint in Dun Laoghaire co Dublin. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Giving is advice to the public, Professor Robin May, Chief Scientific Officer for the UK Health Security Agency, told Steve Holden on LBC News: "Carry lots of water wherever you go and keep well hydrated. "Unfortunately avoid those things like too much alcohol or caffeine, which are not great for accentuating dehydration." Prof May added: "It's very easy to go into a habit and think 'I always go for a lunchtime run, I'm perfectly fit, I'll be fine. ' "But tomorrow is not the day to go for a lunchtime run. "High temperature is what drives heatstroke but because it's so humid, it's difficult to shed heat through sweating like you do normally. "So your normal control mechanisms are impaired."

Sunbathers bask in the blazing hot sunshine on the beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis. Picture: Celia McMahon/Alamy Live News