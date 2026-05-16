Temperatures could reach as high as 29C next weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Britain could see a mini heatwave arrive in time for the bank holiday weekend, according to long-range weather forecasts.

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Temperatures could surge to 27C in and around London next Saturday, while highs could reach 25C in East Anglia and 22C in parts of the Midlands. The mercury is expected to get warmer as the weekend progresses, according to the ECMWF weather model. Projected maps are forecasting highs of 28C in the capital on the Sunday, while the Monday is expected the be the warmest with temperatures of 29C in the south-east. Read more: Met Police make 43 arrests as thousands descend on the capital for two controversial marches Read more: Manchester City win FA Cup for eighth time after beating Chelsea 1-0 in final

The projected weather map for Monday May 25. Picture: WX Charts

High pressure from the south is expected to quickly build as we approach the bank holiday weekend which will bring "fine and dry conditions', the Met Office has said. In its forecast for May 20 to 29, the forecaster added: "Thereafter, high pressure is expected to broadly remain the dominant influence across much of the UK, with spells of fine weather." It continued: "Low pressure will be positioned to the north, and will at times allow some rain or showers to cross the country. "Overall across the period, temperatures are expected to be above normal with winds often light for many." The standardised heatwave threshold, according to the Met Office, varies from 25C to 28C across parts of the UK depending on the location.

Crowds of holidaymakers on the sandy beach at Aberdyfi Snowdonia Wales on a summer afternoon. Picture: Alamy