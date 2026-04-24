The UK is set to be warmer than Ibiza this weekend with temperatures set to soar past 20C in some parts.

Cities including London, Manchester, London and Birmingham are expected to at least see 21C on Saturday with highs potentially reaching 22C.

In contrast, the party Spanish island is forecast to reach 18C, according to the Met Office.

The sunshine has already reached the UK with beachgoers flocking to the coast in Portsmouth on Thursday afternoon.

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