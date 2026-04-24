UK to enjoy mini-heatwave this weekend with temperatures rising higher than Ibiza
The UK is set to be warmer than Ibiza this weekend with temperatures set to soar past 20C in some parts.
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Cities including London, Manchester, London and Birmingham are expected to at least see 21C on Saturday with highs potentially reaching 22C.
In contrast, the party Spanish island is forecast to reach 18C, according to the Met Office.
The sunshine has already reached the UK with beachgoers flocking to the coast in Portsmouth on Thursday afternoon.
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Elsewhere in the UK this weekend, temperatures are set to hit 19C in Hull, Norwich and Southampton, and 18C in Newcastle and 17C in Plymouth.
The Met Office predicts that eastern coastal regions will stay cooler on Friday with temperatures set to drop sharply again once the sun sets.
Steven Keates, Deputy Chief Forecaster at the Met Office said: "High pressure will remain broadly in charge of the UK’s weather for the remainder of this week and into the weekend.
"Most places will remain dry with a fair amount of sunshine too. As is often the case, there are a few exceptions, with cloudier conditions for some at times and patchy rain possible for northern Scotland later in the weekend, so keep an eye on the forecast as the week progresses.
"In the sunshine, we’re expecting temperatures to steadily climb, likely peaking in the low twenties on Friday and over the weekend."