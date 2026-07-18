Temperatures are expected to cool across the UK as millions of drivers are set to embark on summer getaways. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Britain's third heatwave in as many months is expected to fade across the UK across the weekend.

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On Friday, temperatures in the UK exceeded 30C for the 13th day in a row, the Met Office said, with 31C recorded at Ross-on-Wye in Herefordshire. However, temperatures are expected to drop slightly across the weekend, according to the weather service. It comes as 14.1 million motorists are set to make journeys for holidays or day trips between Friday and Sunday, the second highest since it began tracking the data in 2016, according to the RAC. Read more: 'I'm your last chance': Burnham warns Labour as he prepares new-look Cabinet Read more: Britain's Josh Kerr sets world's fastest one mile time - beating 27-year record

It is estimated that 14.1 million motorists will make journeys for holidays or day trips between Friday and Sunday. Picture: Alamy

On Sunday, highs of around 24C are forecast in London and Cardiff, along with 21C in Manchester and 23C in Glasgow. It comes after there have been 28 days in 2026, consecutive and non-consecutive, when 30C has been exceeded somewhere in the UK, seven in May, eight in June and 13 in July. The record for the number of 30C-plus days in a calendar year is 34, which was set in 1995. Nearly 499 wildfires have now been recorded across England and Wales between January 1 and July 16 and while this remains well below the 748 seen at this point last year, the National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) said wildfire activity remains significantly higher than in recent years.

On Friday, temperatures in the UK exceeded 30C for the 13th day in a row. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile, central and south-east England have seen the longest unbroken spell of no recorded rainfall this century, Met Office figures suggest. An average of zero rainfall has been measured across the organisation’s weather stations in both regions for 14 days in a row, from Thursday July 2 to Wednesday July 15, according to the latest available data. The NFCC is calling on people to avoid using disposable barbecues where possible, dispose of cigarettes safely, and take litter home or use the bins provided. "Parents and carers can also help by talking to children and young people about fire safety and the importance of respecting the outdoors," an NFCC spokesperson said.

Central and south-east England have seen the longest unbroken spell of no recorded rainfall this century, Met Office figures suggest. Picture: Alamy