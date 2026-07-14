UK to hold biggest home defence exercise in decades to prepare Brits for war
The UK is set to hold its biggest home defence exercise in decades next year to prepare Brits for the possibility of war with Russia and other threats.
Listen to this article
The wargame will test the country’s response to "hybrid" attacks under the threshold of conventional war, the Government said.
Potential drills could simulate cyber attacks and sabotage, but the precise scenario remains classified.
They will also likely involve ministers and hundreds of officials from across government and the public sector, according to the Cabinet Office.
So-called Operation Albiston Shadow will last several days and run alongside a wider NATO exercise.
It comes amid rising global instability, with ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and increased Russian naval activity near UK waters.
Classified government crisis plans commonly known as the “War Books" are also being updated for the first time since 2004 under the Home Defence Programme.
Read more: Britain is right to back drones. Now it must move at wartime speed
Read more: UK faces 'real' threats and new PM has 'tough choices' ahead to fill £5bn defence spending hole, Defence Minister says
These documents, coordinated by the Cabinet Office, help departments plan a response to threats against the UK.
Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones said: “Throughout our history, the UK has overcome challenges from plagues and pandemics to war and our fair share of wet weather. It is right that we consistently evaluate the risks we could face and plan for what may come.
“This year we saw temperatures across the UK breaking records in May, only to be exceeded again in June, and AI offers new ways for criminals to carry out cyber-attacks against us, as well as offering huge opportunities for our economy and security.”
Mr Jones added that the government “will do all it can”, claiming it is “well prepared”.
But he added that “we can all play our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”
Mr Jones continued: “This campaign will help the public to take small but important steps to be prepared in case of emergencies and disruption – be that severe weather or a cyber-attack, which can impact access to power, water, or phone signal.
“Being prepared not only helps people keep themselves and their family safe, but also means the emergency services can focus on helping the most vulnerable in communities."
It comes after outgoing PM Sir Keir announced £15 billion in extra defence spending last month - around half of the £28bn the Ministry of Defence had asked for.
He has also left Andy Burnham, who will be sworn in as Prime Minister on Monday, with a £4.7 billion gap to fill to fund rearmament under the Defence Investment Plan (Dip).
Sir John Healey stepped down as Defence Secretary last month over what he deemed inadequate funding for defence, insisting the DIP funding levels approved by Starmer and the Treasury were ultimately "making the country less safe."
It comes as experts and defence sources have told LBC over the past year that Britain’s armed forces are not equipped to sustain a large-scale war across multiple fronts.
Writing for LBC Opinion, Matthew Albans, Chief Technology Officer at Roke, said the UK remains “underprepared” for the kind of prolonged, multi-theatre conflict that is becoming increasingly plausible.
Albans pointed to recent comments from George Robertson, who said Britain is “underprepared, underinsured and under attack”, warning that national security is “in peril”.
Despite this, Albans said the UK still maintains “highly skilled armed forces” capable of delivering precise, high-impact operations as part of NATO.
In December, Chief of the Defence Staff Sir Richard Knighton warned growing threats faced by the UK will require “our whole nation stepping up” to ensure the country can continue to function in a crisis.
He said the situation is “more dangerous than I have known during my career” as he made the case for a society-wide approach to “defence and deterrence”.