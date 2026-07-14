Britain will hold its biggest home defence exercise in decades. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

The UK is set to hold its biggest home defence exercise in decades next year to prepare Brits for the possibility of war with Russia and other threats.

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The wargame will test the country’s response to "hybrid" attacks under the threshold of conventional war, the Government said. Potential drills could simulate cyber attacks and sabotage, but the precise scenario remains classified. They will also likely involve ministers and hundreds of officials from across government and the public sector, according to the Cabinet Office. So-called Operation Albiston Shadow will last several days and run alongside a wider NATO exercise. It comes amid rising global instability, with ongoing war in Ukraine, tensions in the Middle East, and increased Russian naval activity near UK waters. Classified government crisis plans commonly known as the “War Books" are also being updated for the first time since 2004 under the Home Defence Programme. Read more: Britain is right to back drones. Now it must move at wartime speed Read more: UK faces 'real' threats and new PM has 'tough choices' ahead to fill £5bn defence spending hole, Defence Minister says

The wargame has been dubbed "Operation Albiston Shadow". Picture: Getty

These documents, coordinated by the Cabinet Office, help departments plan a response to threats against the UK. Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones said: “Throughout our history, the UK has overcome challenges from plagues and pandemics to war and our fair share of wet weather. It is right that we consistently evaluate the risks we could face and plan for what may come. “This year we saw temperatures across the UK breaking records in May, only to be exceeded again in June, and AI offers new ways for criminals to carry out cyber-attacks against us, as well as offering huge opportunities for our economy and security.” Mr Jones added that the government “will do all it can”, claiming it is “well prepared”. But he added that “we can all play our part to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.” Mr Jones continued: “This campaign will help the public to take small but important steps to be prepared in case of emergencies and disruption – be that severe weather or a cyber-attack, which can impact access to power, water, or phone signal. “Being prepared not only helps people keep themselves and their family safe, but also means the emergency services can focus on helping the most vulnerable in communities."

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister Darren Jones. Picture: Getty