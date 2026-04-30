The figures released by HMRC show the dramatic year-on-year change

UK home sales plunged by 41% annually in March - as buyers feel impact of mortgage shocks linked to war in Middle East. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The estimated number of home sales in March this year was 41% lower than the same month in 2025, according to figures released by HMRC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The large annual decrease in sales year-on-year coincided with last year's surge in transactions ahead of the deadline ending the stamp duty holiday in April 2025. The deadline saw thousands of home buyers rush to complete transactions ahead of the deadline, often saving themselves tens of thousands of pounds, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) figures revealing Across the UK, around 104,070 home sales took place in March 2026, which was 1% higher than the previous month, HMRC said. Despite the significant fall compared with a year earlier, the March 2026 home sales figure was the highest recorded since March 2025. Mortgage rates have been easing in recent weeks, but jumped following the Middle East conflict. Read more: More than two thirds of children under two use screens - with one in ten regularly falling asleep with one Read more: Stephen Fry sues tech conference organisers for £100,000 after falling six feet from stage

The annual sales decrease was driven by high transaction levels a year earlier. Picture: Alamy

Frances McDonald, director of research at Savills, said: “March transaction data points to a degree of resilience in the UK housing market, as activity maintains momentum on long-term averages, despite ongoing economic pressures. “However, these numbers have likely been supported by those wanting to lock into mortgage offers and transact ahead of further rate rises. Many of these deals will have been agreed and in the pipeline prior to the conflict in the Middle East. “The true impact of the recent wave of uncertainty will likely become more apparent in the coming months, once mortgage offers prior to the conflict begin to expire.” Tom Bill, head of UK residential research at Knight Frank, said: “Mortgage rates have jumped around in recent weeks, given the confused outlook around the length of the conflict and to what extent it could escalate.” Nicky Stevenson, managing director at Fine & Country, said: “The 41% fall is more about last year’s distortion than a sudden deterioration in demand.

Estate Agents window in England, UK. Picture: Alamy