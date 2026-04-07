Trump continued to hit out at Nato and the UK over their refusal to support offensive operations against Iran.

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer speaks during a press conference. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

Britain will host a meeting of allied military officers to discuss plans for securing the Strait of Hormuz as Donald Trump’s deadline for Iran to reopen the waterway looms.

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Trump reiterated his threat to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges. Picture: Getty

The strait, a vital shipping route for oil and gas, has been effectively blockaded by Tehran since the outbreak of war, causing major disruption to oil supplies and threatening fuel shortages across the world. Tuesday’s meeting is expected to focus on plans for an international coalition to make the strait safe for shipping once hostilities have ended. It follows a meeting of more than 40 nations, chaired by Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, that discussed collective action to increase pressure on Tehran to reopen Hormuz. But no deployment is likely to take place until Iran, America and Israel have agreed a ceasefire, with the risk that vessels would be hit by Iranian drones or missiles currently deemed too high even by the US Navy.