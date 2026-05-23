The forecast will see the UK experience its hottest May day on record on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 33C

Temperatures are forecast to reach 30 degrees with heat health alert warnings being issued in some parts of the UK today. Picture: Alamy

By Katy Dartford

Temperatures across parts of the UK could be higher than the Seychelles on Saturday, with the country set to experience the hottest day of the year so far.

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Temperatures are set to peak on Friday, with the UK expected to enjoy another very warm and sunny day on Saturday, with 30C likely in the south of England, the Met Office said. This would be higher than the temperatures forecast in Athens, Split and even Victoria, in the Seychelles. The UK is also forecast to see its hottest May day on record on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 33C in southern England and the Midlands. Read More: Temperatures top 28C as Brits bask in hottest day of the year so far Read More: How hot will the UK be for the rest of May?

Londoners and tourists relax in sunshine and hot weather in Potters Fields Park with the City of London financial district skyline in the background as temperatures reach 27C. Picture: Alamy

But some areas in the UK may experience cloudier conditions on Saturday, as a cold front could bring some patchy drizzle to north-west Scotland, Northern Ireland and some western coastal regions, the forecaster said. It comes after temperatures hit 28.4C in Heathrow, Cambridge and Cranwell in Lincolnshire on Friday afternoon, marking the hottest day of the year so far. The heatwave is expected to continue over the weekend, with 31C expected on Sunday, the Met Office said. The current May temperature record is 32.8C, which was logged in Camden Square, north London, in 1922, and in Horsham in West Sussex, Tunbridge Wells in Kent, and Regent’s Park in central London in 1944.

Heat health alerts are typically only issued for England between 1 June and 1 September. Anything outside of that time period - ‘these alerts are considered ‘extraordinary’. Picture: Getty

UV levels will also be high across much of the UK over the bank holiday weekend, with a UV index of seven expected in Cardiff and London on Saturday, as well as in Manchester on Sunday, meaning anyone outdoors is advised to apply sun cream. Greg Dewhurst, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “High pressure will dominate through the whole of the Bank Holiday weekend". “Plenty of very warm sunshine across England and Wales each day". “Scotland and Northern Ireland will see more cloud at times, with a few showers across north-west Scotland”.

UK Experiences First Heatwave Of 2026. Picture: Getty

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued amber heat health alerts on Friday morning for the East Midlands, West Midlands, the east of England, London and the South East. The alerts will remain in place until 5 pm on Wednesday and replace less severe yellow alerts which were previously issued. The alerts mean there is likely to be “a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions” and increased demand on all health and social care services, according to the UKHSA website.

Here are your extremes for Friday 22nd of May 👇 pic.twitter.com/iigFvPnr21 — Met Office (@metoffice) May 22, 2026