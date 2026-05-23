Parts of UK 'hotter than the Seychelles' as temperatures expected to hit 30C
The forecast will see the UK experience its hottest May day on record on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 33C
Temperatures across parts of the UK could be higher than the Seychelles on Saturday, with the country set to experience the hottest day of the year so far.
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Temperatures are set to peak on Friday, with the UK expected to enjoy another very warm and sunny day on Saturday, with 30C likely in the south of England, the Met Office said.
This would be higher than the temperatures forecast in Athens, Split and even Victoria, in the Seychelles.
The UK is also forecast to see its hottest May day on record on Monday, with temperatures expected to reach 33C in southern England and the Midlands.
Read More: Temperatures top 28C as Brits bask in hottest day of the year so far
Read More: How hot will the UK be for the rest of May?
But some areas in the UK may experience cloudier conditions on Saturday, as a cold front could bring some patchy drizzle to north-west Scotland, Northern Ireland and some western coastal regions, the forecaster said.
It comes after temperatures hit 28.4C in Heathrow, Cambridge and Cranwell in Lincolnshire on Friday afternoon, marking the hottest day of the year so far.
The heatwave is expected to continue over the weekend, with 31C expected on Sunday, the Met Office said.
The current May temperature record is 32.8C, which was logged in Camden Square, north London, in 1922, and in Horsham in West Sussex, Tunbridge Wells in Kent, and Regent’s Park in central London in 1944.
UV levels will also be high across much of the UK over the bank holiday weekend, with a UV index of seven expected in Cardiff and London on Saturday, as well as in Manchester on Sunday, meaning anyone outdoors is advised to apply sun cream.
Greg Dewhurst, senior operational meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “High pressure will dominate through the whole of the Bank Holiday weekend".
“Plenty of very warm sunshine across England and Wales each day".
“Scotland and Northern Ireland will see more cloud at times, with a few showers across north-west Scotland”.
The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued amber heat health alerts on Friday morning for the East Midlands, West Midlands, the east of England, London and the South East.
The alerts will remain in place until 5 pm on Wednesday and replace less severe yellow alerts which were previously issued.
The alerts mean there is likely to be “a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions” and increased demand on all health and social care services, according to the UKHSA website.
Here are your extremes for Friday 22nd of May 👇 pic.twitter.com/iigFvPnr21— Met Office (@metoffice) May 22, 2026
Yellow alerts have been issued for the north-east and north-west of England, Yorkshire and Humber, and the South West.
The less severe alert means significant impacts on health and social care services are possible.
The National Water Safety Forum is also warning that "this is the most dangerous time of the year" to go into the water.
The forum's chair, Professor Mike Tipton, told Sky News that while the air temperature has "shot up with the heatwave", the water temperature is still "very cold".
"It's around about 12 to 13C," he added. "And we know that water temperature evokes a cold shock response, gasping, hyperventilation (and a) sudden increase in the workload of the heart that accounts for about 60% of the deaths we see each year going into cold waters."
Meanwhile, the UKHSA has warned that vulnerable people may need extra support during the heatwave, with hotter indoor temperatures also expected.
Alzheimer’s Society said people can support loved ones or neighbours with dementia by leaving drinking water within easy reach and ensuring they opt for light-coloured, airy clothes, stay out of the sun between 11 am and 3 pm, take cool showers and keep blinds closed.
The British Heart Foundation said those with heart conditions face specific risks because the organ has to work harder to keep the body’s core temperature at normal levels while blood vessels dilate, which can lead to a drop in blood pressure.
Hotter conditions often lead to a surge in ambulance callouts and Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) rescues along UK coastlines as people experience heat stress or get into trouble in the water.
Cancer Research UK urged people to enjoy the sun safely by covering up and using sunscreen.