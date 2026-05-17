Sunshine and showers are expected for the first half of the week, before temperatures start to rise to highs of 26C

Temperatures in parts of the south east could reach 26C. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The UK will be hotter than Athens next week with parts of the country expected to bask in 26C sunshine ahead of the second May bank holiday weekend.

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Sunshine and showers are expected for the first half of the week, before temperatures start to rise and it will become drier and brighter by Thursday and Friday, the Met Office said. The south east of the UK could even bask in balmy temperatures of up to 26C on Friday. The Met Office predicts there will be highs of 26C in London, 23C in Manchester and 20C in Cardiff. Craig Snell, forecaster at the Met Office, said: “The first half of this week is still going to be changeable, if not unsettled, across parts of the UK. “Temperatures at the start of the week still a little subdued for the time of the year, as we head towards the weekend we are expecting to see a change.” Read more: Mini heatwave set to hit UK on bank holiday weekend with 'highs of 29C' Read more: Treat climate crisis as a global public health emergency on a level with Covid, experts tell WHO

Temperatures will begin to climb nearer to what is expected for the end of May, the forecaster said. Picture: Alamy

Monday will be a day of sunshine and showers, some could be heavy with the occasional rumble of thunder, before a band of rain moves across most of the UK later in the day, Mr Snell said. Blustery conditions are expected into Tuesday, with wind and rain, sometimes heavy, along with thunder. Temperatures will begin to climb nearer to what is expected for the end of May, the forecaster said. On Wednesday, there will be a mixture of sunshine and showers, but temperatures in the south of England will climb towards 20C.

Sunshine and showers are expected for the first half of the week. Picture: Alamy