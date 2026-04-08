Temperatures reached a high of 26.6C in south west London

Sunseekers flock to the packed beach at the seaside resort of Lyme Regis to soak up the hot spring sunshine on the hottest day of the year so far. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Rowe

Wednesday was the hottest day recorded in the first half of April since 1946, the Met Office said.

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Temperatures reached a high of 26.6C in Kew Gardens, south west London, the forecaster said. The record temperature is the highest recorded in the UK during the first half of April in the last 80 years. It comfortably surpassed this year’s previous warmest day, recorded on Tuesday, when temperatures hit 24.8C in Mona, on the island of Anglesey in Wales. London was also hotter than popular holiday destinations, including Ibiza, Rome and Marrakech. Read more: Outrage as dog poo bags 'stuffed into Hadrian's Wall' Read more: Temperatures reach 26C as Brits bask in scorching temperatures for second day in a row

Temperatures reached a high of 26.6C in Kew Gardens, south west London. Picture: Alamy

Tom Morgan, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “Temperatures even into the mid 20s are very uncommon at this time of year. “In the London area, we’ve seen temperatures above 26 degrees Celsius, and currently the provisional maximum today is 26.6 Celsius in Kew Gardens, London. And that is pretty exceptional for at least the first half of April. "It’s been very, very warm, but it is a brief peak in the heat, with temperatures for most of the UK considerably lower tomorrow.” The hot spell, which began on Monday, is far above the early April average of 12C to 15C. However, Thursday is expected to see rain and cooler, showery weather moving southeast across the UK.

People zip line from Bournemouth Pier towards Bournemouth beach in Dorset. Picture: Alamy

As people flocked to the coast in the warm weather, a water safety charity urged people to make sure they stay safe when cooling off. The Royal Life Saving Society UK said research had found the risk of accidental drowning increased fivefold during warm weather. “Although air temperatures are warm, water temperatures remain very cold. The shock of cold water can make swimming difficult and increase the difficulty in getting out of the water,” a spokesperson for the charity said. Two young boys have died in bodies of water in recent days. In Cumbria, a body was recovered by police on Tuesday after a 17-year-old boy went missing at High Dam Tarn. And on Monday, a seven-year-old boy died in hospital after emergency services responded to reports of a child in trouble in a small pond at a golf centre in March, Cambridgeshire.

Body recovered from Cumbrian tarn after boy, 17, got into difficulty in water. Picture: Alamy