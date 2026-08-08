UK house prices remained steady last month as higher mortgage costs and continued economic uncertainty put pressure on the housing market.

The average property price in July was £299,253, according to the latest Lloyds house price index, following a 0.2% rise in June. Prices were just 0.1% higher than a year earlier, marking the weakest annual growth since November 2023.

Northern Ireland recorded the strongest growth across the UK, with prices rising by 7.4% over the year to £231,131. Scotland saw growth of 3.6%, while prices in Wales increased by 1.6%.

In England, stronger growth in northern areas was offset by falls in the south, with prices down 2% in the south east and 1.3% in Greater London.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Lloyds, said the UK housing market “remained steady” in July.

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