According to Nationwide building society, prices could be set to increase by 2-4% next year.

UK estate agent signs showing properties for sale and to let. Concept - housing market crash, average uk house price, property market, rising prices. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

UK house prices could be set to 'rise by up to 4% in 2026' as interest rates look set to fall according to experts.

Robert Gardner, the chief economist at Nationwide building society, said prices were likely to increase by 2-4% next year. “We expect housing market activity to strengthen a little further, as affordability improves gradually via income growth outpacing house price growth and a further modest decline in interest rates,” he said. Rising wages have allowed more first-time buyers to take out larger mortgages than ever before, with the average first-time buyer now borrowing a record £210,800 in the year to September, according to property agent Savills. It comes as first-time buyers, self-employed people and older borrowers could find it easier to access mortgage finance under new plans put forward by the City regulator. Read more: First-time buyers and self-employed could find it easier to access mortgages Read more: Average house price is £6,695 lower than in November, says Rightmove

Nationwide Building Society chief suggested house prices could rise by as much as 4% next year. Picture: Alamy

An attempt to modernise rules to reflect the changing approach to house buying and living, the revamp It comes as UK Finance said it expects around 1.2 million house sales in 2026 and 2027, down from 1.21 million this year. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said it wants to enable “the mortgage market of the future”, with a market that adapts to fast-changing technology, employment and demographic shifts, and people’s need and expectations, throughout their lives and into their later years. The FCA will start to consult on proposed rule changes from early 2026 and aims to have the first rule changes in place later that year. It is focusing on four areas: first-time buyers and underserved customers; later life lending; innovation and disclosure; and protecting vulnerable customers.

House prices could rise going into 2026 by as much as 26%. Picture: Alamy