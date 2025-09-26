Properties on both ends of the spectrum have been struggling on the market for months, and new data confirms what many in the industry already feel: we’re in a period of deep uncertainty, largely driven by indecision and poor communication from the government.

The latest figures from the Office for National Statistics show an annual house price growth of just 2.8%, with July's monthly increase crawling at 0.3%.

Even London, despite maintaining the UK’s highest average property value at £561,587, has seen just 0.7% growth over the past year. Across the country, the average home now costs £269,735 and buyers, especially first-timers, are backing off.

Why? Because the government’s mixed signals are causing paralysis in the market.

Take the stamp duty rumours. Speculation that it could be replaced by an annual property tax on homes over £500,000 paid by sellers has left the higher end of the market frozen.

Imagine preparing to pay £200,000 in stamp duty on a £2 million home, then hearing you might be hit with annual taxes instead. Buyers are understandably sitting tight, waiting for clarity.

At the lower end, one-bed flats, which were once the entry point for first-time buyers and small landlords, are being ignored.

Landlords have been pushed out by a raft of regulatory burdens: the Renters’ Reform Bill, Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) upgrades, and tightened tax rules. This has dried up supply and demand in the most affordable part of the market.

And let’s not forget the elephant in the room: the delayed Autumn Budget. Originally due earlier, it’s now postponed until 26th November. This delay sends a signal of uncertainty from the top.

Sellers are spooked, buyers are hesitant, and everyone in between is stuck in limbo.

Meanwhile, the middle of the market, where people have to move, is still ticking along. But it’s fragile. Without confident, clear policymaking from the government, even that segment risks grinding to a halt.

There are steps that could make a difference. Firstly, the government must provide immediate clarity on stamp duty. They must reassure buyers and sellers that no drastic changes are imminent.

Secondly, more thought must go behind communication surrounding delayed budgets. If there's no clear plan and rumours are rife, the market assumes the worst.

And finally, focus on first-time buyers. Help them back onto the ladder with targeted incentives as their activity fuels the rest of the chain.

Interest rates may have risen, but borrowing is still relatively cheap compared to the early 2000s. People can and will adjust, if they know what they’re adjusting to.

In short: the speculation and the government failing to silence the rumours greatly impacts and hurts markets. The government needs to replace confusion with clarity or risk letting the housing sector stall even further.