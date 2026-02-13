Britain will spend £400 million developing long-range missiles this year as part of “a new deal for European security”, the Defence Secretary has announced.

The money will go towards replacements for the Storm Shadow missile, which has been used by Ukraine to hit targets across the Russian border.

These include the Stratus “stealth” missile being developed with France and Italy and the Deep Precision Strike system being built in cooperation with Germany.

Defence Secretary John Healey is expected to discuss both projects along with further industrial cooperation with Britain’s European allies at the Munich Security Conference, which begins on Friday.

Mr Healey said the projects would “deliver the cutting-edge weapons that will keep the UK and Nato safe, boost deterrence and build a new deal for European security”.

Read more: Britain to double troop presence in Norway and join Nato Arctic mission as Russia rebuilds Cold War bases in High North

Read more: 'Moscow is hesitating on peace talks,' Zelenskyy says as Russian missiles rain down on Ukraine overnight