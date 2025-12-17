The fall in inflation will come as welcome news to Chancellor Rachel Reeves following last month's crunch budget

UK inflation falls by more than expected to 3.2% ahead of Thursday's interest rate announcement. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

UK Inflation has fallen by more than expected to 3.2% - a dip that has surpassed economists' predictions and comes as a result of falling clothing and tobacco prices.

Chancellor of the Exchequer, leaves 11 Downing Street after Cabinet Meeting - as figures reveal a dip in inflation to 3.2%. Picture: Alamy

"The Bank of England agree this will help cut prices and expects inflation to fall faster next year as a result." Inflation is calculated by the average price of a range of household items, with lower food prices, which traditionally rise in the run-up to Christmas, cited as the main downward driver of inflation. Tobacco costs were also seen to dip, further reducing that figure. A smaller jump in the cost of household goods offset a jump in hotel prices, according to the figures. Services price inflation was also seen to fall, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, which fell from 4.5% to 4.4%. Most analysts expect tomorrow's interest rate announcement to see rates cut from 4% to 3.75%.

UK Shoppers take part in Christmas shopping in Regent Street - as inflation figures showed prices rising at a lower rate than initially foreast. Picture: Alamy