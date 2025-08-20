Inflation hit a 19-month high in July as food prices continued to climb. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Inflation surged to 3.8 per cent in July, marking the steepest increase in 19 months as food prices continued to climb, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation is up from the 3.6 per cent figure recorded in June - and it is slightly higher than the 3.7 per cent figure economists had predicted. It marks the steepest inflation rise since January 2024, data from the ONS has revealed. Prices in the UK rose faster last month as school holidays boosted travel costs and grocery bills remain elevated, economists said.

Inflation surged to 3.8 per cent in July, marking the steepest increase in 19 months. Picture: PA

Grant Fitzner, the ONS's chief economist, said: "The main driver was a hefty increase in air fares, the largest July rise since collection of air fares changed from quarterly to monthly in 2001. "This increase was likely due to the timing of this year's school holidays. "The price of petrol and diesel also increased this month, compared with a drop this time last year. "Food price inflation continues to climb – with items such as coffee, fresh orange juice, meat and chocolate seeing the biggest rises." Some experts said an "Oasis bump" could have contributed to higher accommodation prices in July.

Economists said an 'Oasis' boom was behind some surging prices. Picture: Alamy