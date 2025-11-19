Inflation has fallen to the lowest level since June, providing a pre-Budget boost to the Government and some relief to households, new official figures showed.

The rate of Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation fell to 3.6% in October, from 3.8% in September, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

This marks the lowest CPI rate since June this year, but above the 3.5% that most economists were forecasting for the month.

A slower increase in gas and electricity prices was the biggest factor putting downward pressure on the overall inflation rate in October, the ONS said.

Ofgem raised the energy price cap by 2% in October, but this is significantly less than the 9.6% hike last year.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the latest inflation reading was "good news" for the UK after official figures showed the overall rate fell to 3.6% in October.

She said: "This fall in inflation is good news for households and businesses across the country, but I'm determined to do more to bring prices down.

"That's why at the Budget next week I will take the fair choices to deliver on the public's priorities to cut NHS waiting lists, cut national debt and cut the cost of living."